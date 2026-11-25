CBRE and Ryden have secured pre-lets to Sytner Group (Edinburgh Porsche) and MKM Building Merchants headline a series of deals at the new Edinburgh trade park

CBRE and Ryden, acting on behalf of clients of Aberdeen Investments, have completed a series of lettings at Fort Kinnaird Trade Park, a purpose-built industrial and trade scheme.

Located adjacent to Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, Scotland's largest out-of-town retail park, the four-acre site was acquired from the City of Edinburgh Council on a long-term ground lease and delivered two pre-let units alongside a speculative development of six units totalling 27,000 sq ft. Pre-lets were secured to Sytner Group (Edinburgh Porsche) and MKM Building Merchants ahead of practical completion, while on the speculative development, Able World, Sofa Club and Direct Flooring have taken five of the six units.

The scheme sits within an established cluster of trade occupiers, adjacent to Fort Kinnaird Retail Park and its 75-plus stores, with direct access to the A1 and Edinburgh City Bypass. Units were delivered to a strong specification, with a 6.5m minimum eaves height, electrically operated roller shutter doors, solar panels and EV charging points across the estate. Circa 15 million people visit the Retail Park every year.

The lettings come against a backdrop of sustained pressure on industrial and trade supply across the Edinburgh market. Available stock has fallen significantly in recent years, with limited new development coming forward to meet occupier demand. Purpose-built, well-located trade accommodation of the kind delivered at Fort Kinnaird Trade Park remains scarce, and that has only sharpened interest from occupiers seeking quality space in proven locations.

Bryce Stewart, Senior Director at CBRE Scotland, said: “The level of interest we have seen at Fort Kinnaird Trade Park reflects the strength of demand for well specified trade accommodation in Edinburgh. Securing pre-lets to occupiers of the calibre of Sytner Group and MKM ahead of completion highlights the attractiveness of the offering.”

Neil McAllister, Partner at Ryden LLP, said: “We are very pleased to have secured Direct Flooring, Ableworld and Sofa Club Limited in the new trade units. The prominence of this development and location within close proximity to Fort Kinnaird Retail Park has proved to be the major attraction to occupiers. It is without a doubt a busy trade location in Edinburgh”.

The final unit of 4,500 sq ft. remains available to let, with further information available from Ryden and CBRE.