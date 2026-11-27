Baytree Logistics Developments is progressing its latest UK industrial and logistics development in Northampton, bringing forward 186,077 sq ft of high-specification accommodation designed to meet the evolving requirements of modern occupiers.

At a glance The redevelopment is expected to facilitate up to £40 million of investment and has the potential to support approximately 230 new jobs.

The new facility will comprise 161,697 sq ft of warehouse accommodation, 17,018 sq ft of office space across two storeys, a dedicated transport office and a separate gatehouse.

Its Leeds development, constructed to BREEAM Outstanding, EPC A and WELL Ready standards, also benefits from a further build-to-suit opportunity of approximately 330,000 sq ft.

Located within the established Brackmills Industrial Estate, the development is currently under construction and is scheduled to become available in spring 2027.

The scheme will transform a previously developed commercial site at Pavilion Drive, replacing outdated accommodation with a modern distribution and industrial facility targeting a BREEAM Outstanding sustainability rating.

The redevelopment is expected to facilitate up to £40 million of investment and has the potential to support approximately 230 new jobs.

Savills Project & Building Consultancy is project managing the development, with Collins Demolition undertaking demolition and site clearance works as part of the enabling programme.

The new facility will comprise 161,697 sq ft of warehouse accommodation, 17,018 sq ft of office space across two storeys, a dedicated transport office and a separate gatehouse.

Designed to accommodate modern distribution and supply chain operations, the building will incorporate a 15-metre eaves height, 16 dock loading doors, four level access doors and a 50-metre service yard.

Sustainability, operational efficiency and employee wellbeing are central to the development's design.

Solar photovoltaic technology is expected to account for up to 50% of the building's electricity consumption, while air source heat pumps, intelligent building systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and enhanced building fabric performance will support more efficient operations.

Flexibility has also been incorporated into the building and infrastructure design, enabling future occupiers to adapt office accommodation, servicing arrangements and operational facilities as their business requirements evolve.

The development forms part of the company's wider Baytree Edge strategy, which focuses on incorporating emerging technologies, environmental improvements, adaptable building design and workplace wellbeing into industrial and logistics property.

Baytree continues to strengthen its presence across the UK, with completed developments in Leeds, Milton Keynes, Nuneaton and Dunstable.

Its Leeds development, constructed to BREEAM Outstanding, EPC A and WELL Ready standards, also benefits from a further build-to-suit opportunity of approximately 330,000 sq ft.

The Northampton scheme reflects the changing expectations of industrial property occupiers, with sustainability credentials, energy efficiency, employee experience and long-term operational flexibility becoming increasingly important alongside traditional considerations such as location and distribution connectivity.

Situated close to the A45 and M1 motorway, Baytree Northampton is well positioned to serve regional and national distribution networks.

With construction progressing towards spring 2027, the development represents another significant addition to Baytree's UK portfolio and demonstrates how sustainable architecture, specialist engineering and innovative building technologies are shaping the next generation of industrial and logistics property.