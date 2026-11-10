Global data centre developer Tract has unveiled ambitious proposals for a £10.3 billion technology campus in Stockton-on-Tees, representing a major potential investment in the UK’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector.

The proposed Stockton-on-Tees Technology Park would accommodate up to 13 data centre buildings, creating a substantial campus designed to attract international technology companies and support growing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and advanced digital services.

Located on the western edge of Stockton, near Darlington Back Lane and Yarm Back Lane, the development could help establish Teesside as a significant destination for technology investment while generating extensive opportunities for the construction, engineering and property sectors.

Major Construction and Engineering Opportunities

The emerging masterplan incorporates dedicated data halls, a supporting logistics facility, electricity infrastructure, internal transport routes, pedestrian connections and landscaped areas.

The campus is expected to be delivered over an eight-year construction programme, subject to planning approval and subsequent investment decisions.

Tract estimates that the development could support up to 1,500 construction jobs and a further 1,250 supply chain roles annually during the build programme.

A development of this magnitude would require considerable expertise across architecture, civil and structural engineering, groundworks, mechanical and electrical engineering, specialist cooling systems, building automation and digital connectivity.

The scale of the proposals could also create significant opportunities for regional contractors, specialist subcontractors, manufacturers, building materials suppliers and professional consultancies.

Modern methods of construction, including offsite manufacturing and prefabricated building services, could play an important role in delivering the campus efficiently and supporting the coordinated installation of complex technical infrastructure.

Supporting the UK’s Growing Digital Economy

Once operational, the technology park could create approximately 400 permanent data centre positions and support an estimated 1,320 additional supply chain jobs each year, according to the developer.

Employment opportunities would extend across electrical engineering, technical maintenance, operational management, facilities management and other specialist services.

Tract has also highlighted the potential for education, training and skills development initiatives, helping prepare the regional workforce for emerging opportunities within the technology and digital infrastructure sectors.

The project comes as demand for specialist data centre accommodation continues to evolve, driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud services, advanced manufacturing and increasingly sophisticated digital applications.

Energy efficiency, resilient building systems, responsible water management and effective cooling technologies will be important considerations as the design progresses.

Teesside Emerges as a Digital Infrastructure Destination

The Stockton proposals complement wider ambitions to establish Teesside as a nationally significant location for advanced computing and technology infrastructure.

Separately, plans for a major AI data centre campus covering approximately 500,000 sq m at the former Teesside steelworks site have secured planning permission, forming part of the UK’s AI Growth Zone ambitions.

Together, these developments underline the region’s potential to attract substantial international investment and establish new opportunities within the construction and technology sectors.

Tract is currently progressing its initial design proposals and community engagement programme for Stockton, with public consultation events scheduled for 1 and 3 December 2026 ahead of an anticipated outline planning application.

If approved and delivered, the £10.3 billion Stockton-on-Tees Technology Park could become a landmark addition to the UK’s data centre infrastructure, supporting long-term economic growth, specialist construction activity and the continued transformation of Teesside into a major destination for digital investment.