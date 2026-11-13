Prologis completes new customer-ready logistics facility at DIRFT

Prologis UK has reached practical completion on DC107, a 106,411 sq ft speculatively developed distribution centre at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) in Northamptonshire. Available for immediate occupation, DC107 brings together the latest innovations in building design, digital connectivity and operational efficiency.

At a glance Prologis UK has reached practical completion on DC107, a 106,411 sq ft speculatively developed distribution centre at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) in Northamptonshire.

A 104 kWp rooftop solar PV array, supported by battery storage, is expected to deliver annual energy savings of approximately £50,000 for future customers.

Designed by architectural partner Stephen George + Partners (SGP), DC107 showcases the latest evolution of Prologis' technical specification, with an emphasis on operational flexibility, sustainability and employee wellbeing.

Design & Innovation

An external amenity area and first-floor balcony with full-width bi-fold doors, both south-facing, have been designed to connect the building with the surrounding landscape. The external amenity area also includes an outdoor pod, providing a quiet sanctuary for meetings and work. In a market-first, across the 50-metre yard, DC107 features dimmable lighting and smart lighting columns designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce light glare.

An eight-metre clear-height mezzanine floor has been installed above the dock doors, connecting directly to the second-floor main office core along with toilets and kitchenette, providing flexibility to expand warehouse operations or offices.

DC107 is targeted to achieve a WiredScore Gold certification, recognising the building's digital connectivity and infrastructure. With Wi-Fi installed from day one, customers can get connected immediately, reducing the time needed to establish operations.

Upgraded reception, kitchen and driver facilities have also been incorporated to improve the working environment and support employee wellbeing.

Maximising operational performance

From its digital infrastructure to the emphasis on operational flexibility and employee wellbeing, we've looked carefully at how the building can deliver real benefits for the businesses and people who will use it.

DC107 at DIRFT features a 15-metre clear internal height, 10 dock doors, two level-access doors and 23 HGV parking spaces. The unit benefits from Prologis’ Enhanced Fit-out programme, with high-level LED lighting and fire alarm system installed, helping to get a customer’s operations up and running faster whilst reducing costs associated with lead times.

Sustainability is integral to the building's design, with DC107 achieving EPC A+ and BREEAM "Outstanding" certifications. The development also marks Prologis UK's 100th Planet Mark certified building, reflecting its longstanding commitment to reducing carbon emissions across its portfolio. A 104 kWp rooftop solar PV array, supported by battery storage, is expected to deliver annual energy savings of approximately £50,000 for future customers.

James Hemstock, Vice President of Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, said: “The completion of DC107 marks another significant milestone at DIRFT. As a speculative development, it demonstrates our confidence in the market and our commitment to investing in buildings that respond to the evolving needs of our customers.

“From its digital infrastructure to the emphasis on operational flexibility and employee wellbeing, we've looked carefully at how the building can deliver real benefits for the businesses and people who will use it.”

Located at Prologis RFI DIRFT, one of the UK's most established logistics parks, DC107 benefits from three on-site rail freight terminals providing direct access to the national rail freight network. Customers also have access to parkwide amenities, including The Hub training facility and landscaped green spaces at The Green and Shenley Gardens.

Tariq Khan, Studio Director at Stephen George + Partners, said: “We are delighted to see DC107 complete and look forward to seeing future occupiers reap the benefits of a best-in-class logistics building at one of the most desirable logistics locations in the UK. Our approach focused on creating a building that not only performs efficiently but also enhances everyday wellbeing, with features helping to elevate the overall working environment.”

Construction was completed by Benniman , who also managed the base build construction of DC11 on the same plot for XPO Logistics and Arla Foods .