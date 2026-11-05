McLaren Construction appointed to deliver regional distribution centre for Waitrose and DHL in Avonmouth

McLaren Construction Midlands & North has been appointed to deliver a multi-million-pound warehouse redevelopment and logistics project at MountPark 360 in Avonmouth on behalf of the Waitrose and DHL Supply Chain.

The scheme will transform an existing warehouse, originally constructed five years ago, into a highly efficient distribution facility featuring new chilled storage and enhanced ambient warehousing capabilities to support retail operations.

The development includes extensive internal and external works, designed to create an operational facility by early 2027, with McLaren Construction working collaboratively with 27 client-direct suppliers to ensure all fit-out elements are completed in line with the programme.

Internally, the facility will incorporate two temperature-controlled chill chambers operating at 8°C and 2°C, alongside new high-bay racking to accommodate fresh produce, perishable goods and ambient products. New sprinkler systems, IT infrastructure and data services will be installed throughout the warehouse.

The existing office accommodation is also being comprehensively refurbished, and the new facilities will include modern offices, wellbeing spaces, a gym, changing rooms, showers and WCs, alongside kitchen and catering facilities. The first floor will also provide additional offices, training facilities and breakout areas for colleagues.

Extensive external works are also being delivered which include a new wheel wash, fuelling centre, a redeveloped entrance and gatehouse, a new refrigeration plant area, EV charging infrastructure and a new sprinkler and fire hydrant network around the building.

The project represents the first time that Waitrose and DHL have worked together as a consortium, with McLaren Construction liaising with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless delivery programme.

During the programme, McLaren is seeking to create opportunities for local people through its supply chain, supporting apprenticeships and encouraging the hiring of local talent.

The company is also working closely with ecologists to protect the site’s rich biodiversity, including newts, nesting birds, goldcrests, goldfinches and moorhens inhabiting the surrounding swales.

The new building, which has 1,200 solar panels on the roof, energy efficient systems, extensive natural light, landscaped gardens and a roof terrace, has been rated BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ making it Waitrose’s most sustainable distribution centre.

McLaren Construction is implementing stringent sustainability standards and aims to maximise recycling rates, with 99% of construction waste targeted for diversion from landfill. The team is also working with designers and subcontractors to reduce packaging waste and utilise material buy-back schemes, including plasterboard recycling initiatives.

Construction and fit out commenced in April 2026 and is scheduled to enable the facility to become operational early next year.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director at McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Waitrose to deliver the Avonmouth distribution centre. Securing this project with one of the UK’s most prestigious retail brands marks an important milestone for us and reflects the confidence that leading retailers place in our ability to deliver high-quality complex logistics developments.

“This state-of-the-art facility will play a key role in supporting Waitrose’s logistics and distribution network, providing a modern, future-ready hub designed to meet both current and future operational requirements.”

Andy Perry, Waitrose Supply Chain Director, said: “Our new Avonmouth distribution centre represents a significant milestone in expanding and modernising our logistics network. Through our collaboration with McLaren Construction and DHL, we look forward to opening a state-of-the-art, sustainable facility that strengthens our operational resilience and supports our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our shops and our customers.”

Spencer Conday, Managing Director, Retail and Ecommerce, DHL Supply Chain UK & Ireland, added: “We’re looking forward to operating Waitrose’s new Avonmouth distribution centre and to welcoming new colleagues who will make the site a success. Our focus is on building a safe, supportive, and efficient operation that delivers outstanding service for Waitrose and its customers from day one.”

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