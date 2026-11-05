GRAHAM Secures First Residential Tower Contract at £1.2bn Liverpool Waterfront Regeneration

GRAHAM has been appointed to deliver the first residential tower at Liverpool’s ambitious £1.2 billion Kings waterfront development, marking a major milestone in one of the city’s largest mixed-use regeneration projects.

The contractor has secured the construction contract for No.1 Kings, a 28-storey residential tower that will become the first building delivered within the wider waterfront masterplan.

The £80 million gross development value (GDV) scheme will provide 255 new homes for rent, alongside ground-floor retail accommodation, first-floor resident amenities and rooftop social spaces.

Metropolitan Demolition has now completed clearance works on the site, allowing GRAHAM to mobilise and prepare for the main construction programme.

The appointment represents an important step towards transforming the waterfront location into a major new residential, commercial and hospitality destination.

The wider scheme will contain nine towers including the 70-storey centrepiece

First Phase of Major Liverpool Regeneration

Developed by Beetham Davos Limited, the wider Kings masterplan will comprise nine buildings, ranging from the 28-storey No.1 Kings to a proposed 70-storey landmark tower incorporating a five-star hotel and residential accommodation.

The tallest building remains subject to planning consent but could become a defining feature of Liverpool’s skyline.

No.1 Kings has been identified as the project’s ‘pathfinder’ development, establishing the quality of design, residential accommodation and amenities intended for the wider regeneration.

The development will introduce purpose-built rental housing alongside commercial facilities, supporting the creation of a new mixed-use neighbourhood on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Hugh Frost, Chairman of Beetham Davos Limited, welcomed the contractor’s appointment and confirmed that the first residential tower is fully funded by the project’s shareholders.

“We’ve fired the starting gun and continue to push on with the Kings development in the background,” he said.

“The tower is fully-funded by the project’s shareholders, so the market can see confidence in the vision. No.1 Kings will raise the bar as far as design, fit-out and amenities go.”

Frost added that delivering the first building would help underpin discussions with future occupiers and act as a catalyst for the wider redevelopment.

GRAHAM Brings High-Rise Residential Expertise

GRAHAM’s appointment strengthens its presence in Liverpool’s residential construction market, drawing upon its experience delivering high-rise buildings and Build to Rent accommodation.

Peter Reavey, Regional Director at GRAHAM, described the Kings development as a transformational opportunity for Liverpool.

“Kings is the largest single regeneration project outside London and there’s no doubt it will be a game-changer for Liverpool’s economy,” he said.

“We’re delighted to once again have the opportunity to demonstrate our high rise, build to rent capabilities in the city and are now busy mobilising to meet the client’s timescales.”

The project will provide opportunities across the construction supply chain, including structural engineering, building services, façade systems, residential fit-out and specialist interior works.

Nine-Building Masterplan to Transform Liverpool Waterfront

The wider Kings development brings together a multidisciplinary design and consultancy team to deliver the ambitious waterfront regeneration.

Brock Carmichael is responsible for the overall masterplan, while SimpsonHaugh is designing the proposed 70-storey centrepiece.

Pegasus Group is providing planning, economics, heritage and environmental impact assessment services, with Planit leading the public realm design and WSP advising on highways.

The combination of residential towers, retail accommodation, hospitality facilities and new public spaces is intended to establish Kings as a major new destination within Liverpool’s evolving waterfront landscape.

For the construction and property development sectors, the £1.2 billion scheme represents a substantial long-term pipeline of high-rise residential and mixed-use development opportunities.

With site clearance completed and GRAHAM appointed to deliver the first tower, No.1 Kings will provide the initial momentum for a regeneration programme that could significantly reshape Liverpool’s skyline and waterfront property market.

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