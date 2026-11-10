Renaker Reveals Plans for Landmark 54-Storey Residential Tower in Salford’s Greengate

Manchester-based developer and contractor Renaker has unveiled proposals for a striking 54-storey residential skyscraper in Salford, which would become the tallest building within the rapidly expanding Greengate regeneration district.

The proposed Aldridge development would rise to approximately 166 metres and deliver 556 new apartments, further transforming the skyline of Salford and strengthening the area's position as a major residential development destination within Greater Manchester.

Designed by architectural practice Denton Corker Marshall, the tower would provide a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside a range of residential amenities including a swimming pool and gymnasium.

Renaker has launched a public consultation on the proposals ahead of submitting a planning application, with construction targeted to commence in December 2027, subject to securing the necessary approvals.

The proposed construction programme is expected to take approximately three and a half years.

New Residential Landmark for Greengate

The Aldridge development would occupy a prominent site bounded by Collier Street, Queen Street and Trinity Way, close to Renaker's existing Colliers Yard residential development.

At 54 storeys, the proposed skyscraper would become the tallest tower within the Greengate cluster, marking another significant stage in the transformation of the former industrial district into a high-density residential neighbourhood.

The building's architectural design features a brick podium at its base, providing a connection with the surrounding streetscape and the area's historic character.

Above the podium, glass and aluminium cladding would create a slender tower profile, contributing to the evolving skyline between Salford and Manchester city centre.

The development would introduce 556 apartments, with a focus on one and two-bedroom accommodation designed for modern city-centre living.

Residents would benefit from shared facilities, including a swimming pool and gym, reflecting the growing emphasis on lifestyle amenities within major residential developments.

Historic Collier Street Baths to Be Restored

An important element of the proposals is the future of the Grade II* listed Collier Street Baths, a historic building located within the development area.

Renaker's plans include a shell and core refurbishment of the former baths, intended to safeguard the building's long-term future and prepare it for potential new uses.

The proposed restoration would retain an important element of Greengate's architectural heritage while enabling the surrounding site to accommodate a substantial new residential development.

The integration of the historic building within the wider scheme demonstrates the challenge of balancing high-density urban regeneration with the conservation of established heritage assets.

For the construction sector, the development would involve both major high-rise construction and specialist heritage refurbishment works, requiring careful coordination between the new tower and the retained historic structure.

Building on Renaker's Greengate Regeneration

Renaker has played a leading role in the transformation of Greengate, delivering several prominent residential towers as part of its wider regeneration programme.

The developer-contractor has already completed the Cortland, Bankside and Parkside towers at Colliers Yard, establishing a substantial residential presence within the district.

The proposed Aldridge tower would build on this investment, adding further housing capacity and contributing to the continued growth of the area.

Greengate has experienced significant redevelopment in recent years, with new residential buildings reshaping a district located immediately north of Manchester city centre.

The latest proposals represent one of the remaining major development opportunities within the regeneration area, making the Aldridge scheme an important potential addition to the local residential construction pipeline.

Construction Targeted for December 2027

Subject to planning approval, Renaker is aiming to begin construction in December 2027, with a delivery programme expected to last approximately three and a half years.

The scale of the proposed development would create significant opportunities across the construction supply chain, including structural engineering, façade installation, mechanical and electrical services, specialist fit-out and residential building systems.

At 166 metres, the tower would also present the technical and logistical challenges associated with delivering a major high-rise building within an established urban environment.

The development's combination of new residential accommodation, shared amenities and heritage restoration would further strengthen Greengate's position as a major focus for investment in Greater Manchester's residential property market.

With public consultation now underway, the Aldridge proposals mark another ambitious step in Renaker's long-term development programme.

If approved, the 54-storey tower would deliver 556 new homes, secure the future of the historic Collier Street Baths and establish a new architectural landmark on Salford's rapidly changing skyline.