Two major UK pension investment pools are reportedly in negotiations to acquire the Fizzy Living Build to Rent (BTR) portfolio in a deal worth approximately £340 million, highlighting continued institutional confidence in the UK's residential property sector.

Northern LGPS and Local Pensions Partnership Investments (LPPI) are understood to be pursuing the acquisition from a joint venture between global real estate specialist Greystar and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The portfolio comprises approximately 974 rental homes across eight established residential developments in London and the surrounding area, including Canning Town, Stepney Green, Poplar, Walthamstow, Silvertown, Lewisham, Hayes and Epsom.

Established in 2012 by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, Fizzy Living was among the pioneers of the UK's professionally managed Build to Rent sector. Greystar acquired the housing association's stake in 2021, further strengthening its presence within London's residential property market.

Property consultancy JLL was appointed earlier this year to explore a potential sale of the portfolio.

The proposed acquisition would significantly expand the investors' UK Housing Partnership platform, which is managed by Waypoint Asset Management, extending its existing single-family rental housing interests into the urban apartment market.

The negotiations follow the partnership's £1.1 billion acquisition of the PRS REIT portfolio in late 2025, comprising 5,478 single-family rental homes. Should the Fizzy Living transaction proceed, the partnership would control nearly 6,500 rental properties, positioning it among the UK's largest institutional residential landlords.

For the wider built environment sector, the proposed acquisition underlines the growing importance of long-term residential asset management, building maintenance, refurbishment, energy efficiency and facilities management within established BTR developments.

Increasing institutional investment is also helping to shape the evolution of the UK rental housing market, with investors increasingly diversifying their portfolios across suburban housing and high-density urban residential accommodation.

The transaction would represent a further milestone in the involvement of UK pension funds in the residential property sector, where professionally managed rental housing continues to attract significant long-term capital.

Negotiations remain ongoing, with neither the acquisition nor its final value formally confirmed by the parties involved.