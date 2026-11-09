UK Rental Housing Under Pressure as Landlord Exits Outstrip Build to Rent Delivery

The UK's rental housing market is facing growing supply pressures as the number of properties leaving the private rented sector continues to exceed the delivery of new Build to Rent (BTR) homes, according to the latest research from Knight Frank.

At a glance The property consultancy's UK Build to Rent Market Update for Q3 2026 reveals that at least 477,000 homes have been sold by private landlords since 2014, with approximately 90% subsequently purchased by owner-occupiers.

A further 47,105 homes are currently under construction, while another 125,932 remain within the planning pipeline.

The property consultancy's UK Build to Rent Market Update for Q3 2026 reveals that at least 477,000 homes have been sold by private landlords since 2014, with approximately 90% subsequently purchased by owner-occupiers.

The findings highlight a significant shift in the composition of the UK's rental housing market, raising questions about how new residential development and institutional investment can help maintain the supply of professionally managed rental accommodation.

Build to Rent Development Continues to Expand

Despite the challenges facing the wider private rented sector, the UK's Build to Rent market has maintained strong growth.

Knight Frank reports that 173,399 BTR homes have now been completed across the UK, representing annual growth of 22%.

A further 47,105 homes are currently under construction, while another 125,932 remain within the planning pipeline.

The figures demonstrate the increasing importance of Build to Rent within the residential development sector, with institutional investors, developers and housebuilders continuing to expand their involvement in purpose-built rental housing.

However, the scale of private landlord exits presents a considerable challenge. Although BTR delivery is increasing, new completions have not been sufficient to offset the estimated number of rental properties transferred into owner-occupation over the longer period examined by Knight Frank.

Changing Development Trends Across the BTR Sector

Apartment-led multifamily developments continue to dominate the Build to Rent construction pipeline, accounting for 68% of homes currently being built.

These schemes typically comprise purpose-built apartment buildings designed specifically for long-term rental occupation, often incorporating shared amenities and professional property management services.

Meanwhile, single-family housing is becoming an increasingly important part of the market, representing more than a quarter of BTR homes currently under construction.

The growth of single-family rental developments reflects increasing interest in professionally managed houses, particularly within suburban locations and established residential communities.

For housebuilders and residential developers, this expanding market provides opportunities to deliver housing through partnerships with institutional investors and specialist rental operators.

Nevertheless, development viability remains a significant consideration, with construction costs and wider financial pressures continuing to influence the progression of new schemes.

Private Landlord Exits Reshape Rental Supply

Knight Frank identifies rising compliance costs, changes to taxation and increasingly demanding operational requirements as key factors contributing to smaller landlords leaving the market.

The research suggests that the transfer of rental properties into owner-occupation has resulted in a sustained loss of homes available to tenants, even after accounting for new BTR completions.

However, the distinction between landlord property sales and the overall size of the private rented sector remains important.

Separate research published by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation in September 2026 found that official housing stock figures continued to indicate modest growth in the private rented sector through 2024/25.

The two studies examine different aspects of the rental market, highlighting how changes in property ownership, housing stock and new residential development can produce different measures of supply.

Institutional Investment to Play a Growing Role

As the traditional private rented market continues to evolve, the importance of institutional investment in residential development is becoming increasingly apparent.

Build to Rent provides an alternative delivery model, with homes developed specifically for rental occupation and typically managed by professional operators.

For the construction industry, the sector represents an important source of demand across residential building, architecture, engineering, building services and long-term property management.

The growing single-family housing pipeline also presents opportunities for developers to diversify beyond traditional apartment-led BTR schemes.

However, Knight Frank's findings suggest that maintaining rental housing supply will require sustained development activity alongside measures that support the viability of new projects.

With more than 173,000 BTR homes completed and a further 173,037 either under construction or in planning, the sector has established a substantial development pipeline.

Yet the estimated 477,000 landlord property sales since 2014 underline the scale of the challenge facing the wider rental market.

As institutional investment and professionally managed housing become more prominent, the ability of developers and investors to convert the existing BTR pipeline into completed homes will be increasingly important in supporting the UK's future rental housing supply.