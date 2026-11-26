Grainger, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, is reviewing its £895 million Build to Rent (BTR) development pipeline as it seeks to improve scheme viability, optimise architectural designs and unlock further housing delivery opportunities.

At a glance Meanwhile, construction continues across Grainger’s three committed developments, which require a further £87 million of capital investment.

Grainger’s latest annual results reported a 12.1% increase in EPRA earnings to £60.2 million, alongside a 5.3% increase in net rental income to £130.2 million.

The company has also identified approximately £825 million of non-core assets for disposal, with proceeds intended to support its committed development programme and reduce debt.

The residential real estate investment trust (REIT) is revisiting planning permissions across several proposed developments, with its uncommitted pipeline representing 3,222 potential new rental homes across London, Cambridge and other major UK cities.

The company is exploring opportunities to increase residential capacity and enhance existing designs, taking advantage of improvements within the planning environment while responding to wider construction costs and investment pressures.

Among its future development opportunities is Cambridge North Residential Quarter, a 425-home scheme adjacent to Cambridge North railway station, which has secured planning permission through Grainger’s partnership with Network Rail’s Platform4 and blocwork.

The company is also progressing plans for a further 252 rental homes in Nottingham, alongside development opportunities in Chester and schemes within its Connected Living London joint venture with Transport for London.

Meanwhile, construction continues across Grainger’s three committed developments, which require a further £87 million of capital investment.

These include The Merrick in Southall, being delivered by Sovereign Network Group and scheduled for completion during the 2027 financial year, and The Mint Phase Two in Guildford, being developed by Solum, a joint venture between Network Rail and Kier, with completion anticipated in 2028.

The Bollo Lane development in Chiswick, being delivered by Barratt Redrow through Connected Living London, is expected to complete during the 2029 financial year.

Grainger’s latest annual results reported a 12.1% increase in EPRA earnings to £60.2 million, alongside a 5.3% increase in net rental income to £130.2 million. Occupancy across its Build to Rent portfolio remains strong at 97%.

The company has also identified approximately £825 million of non-core assets for disposal, with proceeds intended to support its committed development programme and reduce debt.

For the construction, architecture and wider built environment sectors, Grainger’s £895 million pipeline represents a substantial potential source of future investment, with opportunities across residential construction, architectural design, specialist engineering, building services and interior fit-out.

However, future construction commitments will remain dependent on scheme viability, planning outcomes and investment returns, with strategic development partnerships also being considered as a potential route to delivery.