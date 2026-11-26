Developer HUB and Norwegian investor Smedvig have submitted revised planning proposals for a 70,000 sq ft office development, marking the final phase of the ambitious One Maidenhead regeneration masterplan.

At a glance Developer HUB and Norwegian investor Smedvig have submitted revised planning proposals for a 70,000 sq ft office development, marking the final phase of the ambitious One Maidenhead regeneration masterplan.

The residential-led first phase of One Maidenhead was completed in 2024 by main contractor JJ Rhatigan, delivering 429 rental homes, 36,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant accommodation and a new public square.

Residential property specialist Get Living secured a £155 million funding agreement for the first phase in 2021.

Named Arven, the proposed eight-storey commercial building will occupy a prominent location adjacent to Maidenhead railway station, completing the transformation of the 3.5-acre site formerly known as The Landing.

Designed by Waugh Thistleton Architects, the development will feature a distinctive red brick façade, two landscaped roof terraces and ground-floor retail and café accommodation, helping create an active streetscape and strengthen connections with the surrounding town centre.

The revised proposals build upon an existing planning consent, increasing the available office floorspace and introducing greater flexibility to accommodate businesses of varying sizes.

Sustainability remains central to the architectural and building design strategy, with Arven targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Construction is already progressing on the neighbouring Trehus office development, where main contractor Glencar is delivering a six-storey commercial building featuring a mass timber structural frame. Completion is anticipated in spring 2027.

Together, Arven and Trehus will establish a new commercial destination within Maidenhead, benefiting from direct access to the Elizabeth line and wider rail network.

Arven is the conclusion to the One Maidenhead masterplan, and we are proud to reveal the final plans for the site. Victoria Manston, Head of Development at HUB

The residential-led first phase of One Maidenhead was completed in 2024 by main contractor JJ Rhatigan, delivering 429 rental homes, 36,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant accommodation and a new public square.

Residential property specialist Get Living secured a £155 million funding agreement for the first phase in 2021.

Victoria Manston, Head of Development at HUB, said:

“Arven is the conclusion to the One Maidenhead masterplan, and we are proud to reveal the final plans for the site.”

The wider regeneration scheme spans land between King Street, Queen Street and Broadway, creating stronger pedestrian connections between the railway station and Maidenhead town centre.

The professional team supporting the final phase includes Civic, Max Fordham, Hodkinson Consultancy and planning specialist Quod.

Subject to planning approval, Arven will complete a significant mixed-use regeneration programme that combines contemporary architecture, sustainable commercial development, residential accommodation, retail facilities and enhanced public spaces, helping reposition Maidenhead as an attractive destination for businesses, residents and investors.