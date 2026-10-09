£16.7m housing boost for South Wales as almost 100 new affordable homes secured

Nearly 100 new affordable homes are set to be built across South Wales after housing association Valleys to Coast Group secured a multi-million-pound grant injection, just after launching its ambitious new Corporate Plan.

Funding totalling £16.7 million has been allocated to four key residential schemes across the region, securing the delivery of 98 brand-new properties to ease local housing pressures. The bulk of the work will begin this autumn, with handover of many of the homes expected as early as 2027.

Fast-track relief for house hunters

The largest chunk of the funding boost will go towards a major acquisition in Llanilid, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, where £6.6 million in grant support has unlocked 42 “off-the-shelf” homes. Because these units are being acquired turnkey, local families won’t have to wait years for key handover. Work on the scheme begins this autumn, with the first residents expected to move in between October 2026 and January 2027.

James Griffiths, Managing Director of Development & Regeneration at Valleys to Coast Group, said:

“Coming off the back of launching our Corporate Plan 2026–2031, securing this £16.7 million allocation shows that our growth ambitions are already delivering tangible results for South Wales.

“Through our development arm, Sylfaen, we are taking a development-led approach to transform disused land into high-quality, net-zero carbon homes. Whether it’s rapidly handing over turnkey homes at Llanilid or regenerating iconic local sites like the Old Drill Hall and City Farm, these 98 properties represent our strategy in action, building safe, warm homes that provide the foundation for communities to thrive for generations.”

Transforming historic and community land

The funding allocation also paves the way for the regeneration of well-known community sites, turning disused land into much-needed residential space:

City Farm: A £3.7 million grant will deliver 23 homes. Work is scheduled to start in late November or December, with completion targeted for Spring 2028.

A £3.7 million grant will deliver 23 homes. Work is scheduled to start in late November or December, with completion targeted for Spring 2028. Old Drill Hall: Backed by £3.4 million in grant funding, the transformation of the former Drill Hall site will see 18 homes constructed. Work began this autumn, with handover forecasted for Spring 2028.

Backed by £3.4 million in grant funding, the transformation of the former Drill Hall site will see 18 homes constructed. Work began this autumn, with handover forecasted for Spring 2028. Ewenny Road (Phase 1): Supported by a £3 million grant, the first phase of this development will deliver 15 homes. Construction has already begun, with handovers expected to roll out from 2027 onwards as part of a phased release.

Delivering on growth ambitions

The £16.7 million funding allocation directly aligns with Valleys to Coast’s Group Corporate Plan 2026–2031, which sets out a strategic vision to scale up housing delivery, expand development across the M4 corridor, and invest in resilient, net-zero communities.

By leveraging its group structure, including its development company Sylfaen, the housing association is shifting towards a development-led approach to maximise its impact across South Wales.

Key Breakdown: The £16.7m Funding Allocation

Scheme Name Number of Homes Grant Allocation Construction Start Forecast Handover Llanilid (Off the Shelf) 42 £6,600,000 Autumn 2026 Oct 2026 – Jan 2027 City Farm 23 £3,700,000 Nov / Dec Spring 2028 Old Drill Hall 18 £3,400,000 Started in 2026 Spring 2028 Ewenny Road (Phase 1) 15 £3,000,000 Started in 2026 Starting 2027 Total 98 £16,700,000 — —

The confirmed funding ensures that 98 families across South Wales will have access to high-quality, affordable housing over the next two years.

Valleys to Coast provides over 6,000 affordable homes across Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf, alongside a portfolio of commercial properties and leasehold flats. It was established in 2003 as the first large-scale voluntary transfer of council-owned homes to a social housing association in Wales. Last year, it published its growth plans, with five new strategies driven by increasing customer and colleague satisfaction.

For further information, visit www.valleystocoast.wales.

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