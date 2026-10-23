Keon Homes starts construction works on new council homes in major New Park Village estate regeneration

Construction has started on the first phase of new homes in the council’s transformation of New Park Village estate.

Keon Homes, the council’s chosen construction partner, has completed intensive underground surveys, the complex process of redirecting water, gas, electricity and telecommunications supplies across the site and other enabling works, including the installation of a new road and turning head.

It follows last year’s demolition of the first blocks of out-dated 1960s maisonettes, paving the way for 179 brand new highly energy-efficient homes, with an EPC rating of B, to be developed over two phases.

Phase one will see 98 new homes built over the next 24 months before the remaining maisonettes are demolished in phase two and a further 81 new properties delivered.

Matt Beckley, Partnerships Director at Keon Homes, added: “It is always fantastic when the first bricks are laid on a scheme that will support a local community in Wolverhampton.

“New Park Village is a landmark housing regeneration development, which will create hundreds of high-quality, energy efficient homes. These properties will generate new opportunities for local people and families, as well as bringing important parts of the city back to life.”

As per the Local Lettings Plan, the new homes will firstly be allocated to existing tenants on the estate and, if any additional properties become available, then to local residents currently on the housing list.

The regeneration will provide a mix of new one, two, three and four-bedroom council homes for rent, as well as increased car parking, improved public open space at the heart of the estate, including a children’s play area, green gym and seating, and a brand-new housing office for the New Park Village Tenant Management Cooperative (TMC).

Earlier this year, seven new two-bedroom wheelchair accessible council bungalows on Longford Road were completed and handed over to residents as part of the overall New Park Village estate masterplan.

The £42million programme is being funded from the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) capital budget and supported by grant funding through the Homes England Social and Affordable Housing Programme.

Val McKean, Chair of New Park Village Committee and Resident Steering Group Member, said: “I’ve lived here for about ten years, and this place is going to be amazing when it’s finished.

“This is where the excitement starts – seeing the new homes going up to replace the old and cold flats we’re currently in will be great.

“It will be similar to Heath Town where the residents are so thrilled by the improvements.”

Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Housing and Assets, said: “This is a major milestone that means we will soon start seeing top-quality new council homes for affordable rent coming out of the ground where out-dated 1960s maisonettes once stood.

“We are continuing to invest heavily in new and replacement council housing across the city, and it is all about creating better connected communities where people can enjoy brighter futures.

“In the long-term, the redevelopment will improve living conditions for local residents through the provision of highly energy-efficient new homes, better play areas and green space creating an environmentally friendly estate.”

The New Park Village redevelopment scheme is being phased over several years to minimise disruption to residents.

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