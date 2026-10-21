Gensler partners with Cheapside Business Alliance on vision to transform Cheapside’s public realm

The Cheapside Business Alliance Public Realm Vision & Strategy sets out a long-term framework to create a greener, inclusive and better-connected Cheapside in the City of London.

Gensler was appointed by Cheapside Business Alliance to develop a new Public Realm Vision & Strategy, establishing a long-term framework for the area’s evolution. The Vision sets out an ambitious approach for partnership working and a Strategy for how Cheapside’s streets and public spaces can transform into a greener, more welcoming and vibrant destination for all.

Informed by extensive engagement with local businesses and stakeholders, the document provides a framework for future public realm improvements across the heart of the City. Prepared in collaboration with the City of London Corporation throughout its development, it aligns closely with the Corporation’s key strategic priorities, including the City Plan 2040 and the flagship Destination City Policy.

Charlotte Fletcher, Chair of the Cheapside Business Alliance, said: “Our Public Realm Vision & Strategy sets out a clear, shared ambition for the future of Cheapside, bringing together opportunities to create a more welcoming, vibrant and attractive destination for businesses, workers, residents, and visitors alike.

“We are proud to present this document as both a statement of ambition and a framework for delivery. We look forward to working closely with the City of London, Transport for London, property owners and other key stakeholders to develop the longer-term projects and begin implementing the quick-win initiatives outlined in the Vision. Through collaboration, we can deliver shared, long-term success and start a new chapter for Cheapside, continuing its evolution as one of the City’s most iconic and distinctive destinations.”

Covering the area from St Paul’s Cathedral in the west to Bank Junction in the east, the Vision focuses on one of London’s most historic and important commercial districts, building on Cheapside’s rich heritage while responding to the changing needs of the City. Its aim is to strengthen Cheapside’s unique identity as London’s civic spine.

At a pivotal moment for the Cheapside area, with significant investment and transformation projects currently underway, the Vision looks beyond individual schemes to consider how streets and spaces can bring key stakeholders together to work collaboratively and create a more cohesive, attractive and connected destination.

Building on over a decade of work by the Cheapside Business Alliance, this document provides a clear direction for future placemaking initiatives and for collaboration with public and private sector partners, aligning local ambitions with the City of London’s wider aspirations for a more sustainable, vibrant and people-focused Square Mile.

Ian Mulcahey, Global Director of Cities, Principal at Gensler, said: “Great cities are defined by the experiences they create for people. This Vision & Strategy builds on Cheapside’s rich history to create a more connected, vibrant public realm, re-establishing it as a destination in its own right and a vital part of London’s civic identity.”

At the heart of the Vision are five Place Narratives that draw on Cheapside’s historic role as a centre of trade, ceremony, craft and civic life, translating these qualities into a contemporary framework for placemaking. From reimagining Cheapside as a destination for cultural events and public gathering to revealing the area’s hidden heritage and strengthening connections between its streets, churches and commercial destinations, the narratives establish a cohesive design approach rooted in the area’s identity. Together, they explore how targeted improvements to the public realm can create a more connected, distinctive and people-focused experience across the district.

Michaela Winter-Taylor, Cities and Urban Design Lead at Gensler, said: “Working with Cheapside Business Alliance and the City of London Corporation, we’ve developed a Vision & Strategy that celebrates the area’s unique identity while responding to its future needs. We’ve outlined a clear framework for change, with proposed interventions that reveal hidden heritage and create more welcoming public spaces.”

The Vision identifies 39 public realm opportunities and catalyst projects, alongside six priority projects. The proposals range from improved green gateways and enhanced pedestrian routes to cultural activations, heritage-led placemaking and improvements to key public spaces, creating a roadmap for long-term change across the area.

John Edwards, Chairman of the City of London Corporation Streets & Walkways Committee, said: “The Cheapside Business Alliance Public Realm Vision & Strategy sets out a clear and ambitious plan for one of the City’s most historic and important districts, and our primary shopping street. By creating greener, healthier and more welcoming streets and spaces, we can improve the experience of everyone who lives, works and visits here while supporting the area’s continued economic success, realizing the ambition of our Transport Strategy.

“This Vision reflects the strength of partnership working between the City Corporation, local businesses and stakeholders, and demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering a more sustainable, accessible and vibrant Cheapside for years to come.”

Cheapside Business Alliance will continue to work collaboratively to explore opportunities to take the Vision forward and translate priorities into tangible improvements for the area.

To read the full Cheapside Business Alliance Public Realm Vision & Strategy as well as the Executive Summary, please visit: incheapside.com/public-realm.

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