Rare redevelopment opportunity brought to the market in Exeter’s city centre

A substantial vacant office building in a prominent and highly accessible location near Exeter city centre has been brought to the market by Savills.

Formerly occupied by BT, Exbridge House represents a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark building with significant redevelopment potential.

Occupying a 1.73-acre site, Exbridge House totals approx. 77,000 sq. ft (7,166 sq. m) arranged over four storeys with 77 parking spaces within the landscaped grounds.

It is located in a prime position 0.35 miles south of the city centre, close to the historic Quayside, and 1.5 miles from the University of Exeter’s Streatham Campus.

The property is being offered for sale as a residential opportunity with a Prior Approval application pending for its conversion into 81 residential apartments. The proposed scheme, which has been submitted under Class MA Permitted Development Rights, encompasses a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom homes, along with 6 parking spaces, four accessible parking bays, four EV charging spaces and cycle storage.

Alternatively, Exbridge House may appeal to owner-occupiers, investors or office operators seeking to retain, refurbish or reposition the building for continued office use, capitalising on its prominent city centre location, generous floorplan and extensive on-site parking.

Nick Walker, who is marketing Exbridge House on behalf of Savills development team in Exeter, commented: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark building in a prime location close to the city centre and University of Exeter. Its scale and open space concept offer a range of possibilities for its future redevelopment, and we expect to see interest from a broad range of developers, investors and owner-occupiers.”

Sam Rosenkranz from the TT Group said: “It’s exciting to be able to bring such a fantastic development opportunity to market that will receive great interest from a range of buyers. It will be interesting to see what the site becomes in its next chapter within this prime location of thriving Exeter.”

For more information, please contact Savills on 01392 455 700 or ndwalker@savills.com.

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