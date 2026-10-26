Statom Secures Prestigious Super Prime Residential Contract in London’s Bayswater

Statom’s specialist turnkey delivery business, Fancourt Property Group, has secured a prestigious super prime residential construction contract in Bayswater, Westminster, involving the redevelopment of Esca House into 17 luxury residences.

Appointed by Sunley Project Solutions, Fancourt Property Group will oversee a technically demanding redevelopment that combines demolition, façade retention and new construction within one of central London’s most desirable residential locations.

The project will involve the demolition of existing elements of Esca House, while retaining the façade across the first two floors, followed by the construction of a new four-storey residential building.

A significant engineering challenge will be the development’s location directly above the London Underground’s Circle and District lines, which run beneath the site.

This sensitive setting will require careful coordination of demolition, piling, structural engineering and foundation works to ensure the successful delivery of the new building while addressing the constraints associated with constructing above operational railway infrastructure.

The scheme represents a substantial undertaking within London’s specialist luxury residential construction market, where complex urban sites, retained architectural features and demanding structural requirements frequently influence the design and delivery process.

Integrated Construction Expertise

A key feature of the Esca House project will be the involvement of Statom’s vertically integrated construction businesses, enabling multiple specialist disciplines to contribute to the redevelopment under a coordinated delivery structure.

Statom Demolition will undertake the demolition works, while Franki Foundations will provide specialist piling expertise.

Apex Engineering will be responsible for design services, with Statom Group delivering the foundations and structural frame.

Trident Lifting Solutions will provide tower crane services, while Harvill Brickwork will undertake the brickwork package.

Mechanical and electrical installations will be delivered by Spark Tech MEP, completing the integrated team responsible for the principal construction disciplines.

The involvement of these specialist businesses will enable Fancourt Property Group to coordinate key stages of the programme, from initial demolition and groundworks through to structural construction and building services installation.

This approach is particularly relevant to projects involving complex site constraints, where close collaboration between engineering, structural and construction teams is essential.

Building Above London’s Underground Network

The location of Esca House above the Circle and District lines introduces an additional layer of technical complexity to the redevelopment.

Construction projects situated above or close to operational underground railway infrastructure require detailed consideration of structural loading, ground conditions, vibration and the potential impact of construction activities on surrounding assets.

For the Esca House development, the combination of demolition, retained façade elements and new structural works will make the coordination of the building’s foundations and frame a particularly important aspect of the delivery strategy.

The involvement of Franki Foundations and Apex Engineering will bring specialist expertise to the ground engineering and structural design elements of the project.

Meanwhile, the use of Statom’s wider construction capabilities will support the coordination of works across the constrained central London site.

Delivering Super Prime Residential Accommodation

Bayswater has become an increasingly prominent location within London’s luxury residential market, benefiting from its central position, established architectural character and proximity to Hyde Park and the wider West End.

The redevelopment of Esca House will contribute 17 new super prime residences to the area, transforming the existing property into a modern residential building.

Projects within this sector frequently require a combination of architectural sensitivity, specialist construction expertise and high standards of building services integration.

The retention of existing façade elements at Esca House will also require careful consideration of how the historic or established external building fabric is incorporated into the new structure.

For Fancourt Property Group, the appointment demonstrates the capabilities of Statom’s integrated construction model in delivering complex residential developments involving multiple specialist trades and challenging engineering conditions.

The scheme also highlights the continuing opportunities for specialist contractors within London’s super prime residential market, particularly where redevelopment involves constrained sites, retained structures and significant below-ground infrastructure.

With seven specialist construction businesses contributing to the project, the Esca House redevelopment will bring together expertise spanning demolition, piling, structural engineering, lifting operations, brickwork and mechanical and electrical services.

The completed four-storey development will deliver 17 luxury residences in Bayswater, representing another example of the technically demanding construction and redevelopment projects shaping London’s high-end residential property sector.

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