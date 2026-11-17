- 67% of Origin’s 711,000 sq ft portfolio now let-

At a glance Following the letting, 67% of Origin’s 711,000 sq ft total portfolio is now let.

Tican, a leading UK wholesaler serving customers nationwide from its West Midlands base, has agreed a lease on a 39,000 sq ft warehouse unit.

Located on a prime 44 acre site just off the M6, SPARK, Walsall will provide 623,000 sq ft of I&L space when fully developed, with a total gross development value of £118m.

Henry Boot announces that HBD, the Group’s property investment and development business, has secured a further letting at SPARK, Walsall, part of Origin, its industrial and logistics joint venture with Feldberg Capital. Following the letting, 67% of Origin’s 711,000 sq ft total portfolio is now let.

Tican, a leading UK wholesaler serving customers nationwide from its West Midlands base, has agreed a lease on a 39,000 sq ft warehouse unit. The new facility will provide additional space to support Tican’s existing operations and future growth.

Located on a prime 44 acre site just off the M6, SPARK, Walsall will provide 623,000 sq ft of I&L space when fully developed, with a total gross development value of £118m. The letting to Tican follows recent deals with Relay Tech and E.ON UK, further strengthening the scheme’s occupier line-up and demonstrating continued demand for high-quality warehouse space. Following completion of Phase Two, the scheme now comprises 371,000 sq ft of completed space, of which 83% is let, with strong occupier interest in the two remaining units.

Origin develops next generation industrial and logistics assets, predominantly in the mid-box market. All units are being delivered to a market-leading specification, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification and an EPC A rating, providing occupiers with highly efficient and sustainable space.

Ed Hutchinson, CEO at Henry Boot, commented: “This latest letting marks further progress for Origin and demonstrates the value of our partnership-led approach to delivering modern industrial and logistics space. With a growing proportion of the portfolio now let or under offer, we are building strong momentum for the joint venture and remain well positioned to respond to strong demand for high quality, sustainable industrial space.”

Jamie Acheson, Managing Director at Feldberg Capital, said: “Tican’s decision to take space at SPARK is a further endorsement of the scheme and the quality of the space being delivered through Origin. The latest letting demonstrates the continued demand from occupiers for well-located, sustainable industrial and logistics assets that meet their operational requirements.”