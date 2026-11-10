RED Group Celebrates 10 Years with Record £190m Turnover and Ambitious Expansion Plans

UK construction contractor RED Group has marked its tenth anniversary with another year of strong financial performance, reporting an 11% increase in turnover to £190 million as the business continues to expand its presence across the construction industry.

At a glance The group, which recorded revenue of £171 million in the previous financial year, expects margins of approximately 3% for the year ending March 2026.

The £1.5 million investment has enabled RED Group to reorganise its operations, strengthening its ability to pursue opportunities across different construction specialisms and geographical markets.

With turnover reaching £190 million and another double-digit revenue increase anticipated, RED Group is entering its second decade with a focus on controlled expansion and improved profitability.

The group, which recorded revenue of £171 million in the previous financial year, expects margins of approximately 3% for the year ending March 2026.

The latest results represent a decade of consecutive annual turnover growth for RED Group, which has established itself among the UK's top 100 construction contractors.

Following a £1.5 million investment in the business, the company implemented a major organisational restructure in April 2026, aimed at supporting diversification, improving operational performance and creating opportunities for further growth.

RED Group is now forecasting another increase in revenue of more than 10% during the current financial year, supported by its expanding order book and a five-year business development strategy.

Investment and Diversification Drive Growth

The £1.5 million investment has enabled RED Group to reorganise its operations, strengthening its ability to pursue opportunities across different construction specialisms and geographical markets.

The restructure, introduced after the end of the reporting period, forms part of the contractor's wider ambition to develop a more diversified business while maintaining a disciplined approach to project selection.

According to the group, the changes have already delivered positive results, with its order book for 2026/27 supporting expectations of further revenue and margin improvements.

The contractor has continued to deliver and commence prestigious construction projects across several regions, contributing to its financial performance and strengthening relationships with existing clients.

Among its recent projects is 40 Broadway, which RED Group completed in 2025, demonstrating its involvement in significant building developments.

A Decade of Consistent Construction Growth

Graham Sturge, Chief Executive Officer of RED Group, described the latest financial year as a defining period in the company's development.

"The last financial year has been the best, and most important, in RED's journey. Consistent turnover growth, year-on-year for 10 years since we founded the business, put us in the perfect position to shape the 'what next', and our response has been to invest in diversification," he said.

Sturge explained that the organisational changes introduced earlier this year have already strengthened the company's future prospects.

"That reorganisation, which came into place in April this year, has already borne fruit, with an order book for 2026/27 that's taking us towards the revenue and margin increase we set out to achieve and provides a solid foundation for 27/28."

The group's continued growth reflects its strategy of carefully selecting projects while investing in the capabilities and expertise required to deliver increasingly complex construction programmes.

Building on a Strong Project Portfolio

RED Group's performance has been supported by a growing portfolio of construction projects across multiple regions and specialist sectors.

Sturge highlighted the importance of the company's culture, workforce and project delivery standards in maintaining its growth trajectory.

"We have delivered and started a number of prestigious projects for our clients in the year, across several regions and specialisms driving performance through living the values of the business," he said.

"That approach and culture has taken us into the top 100 contractors nationally, and will only continue over our five-year plan, maintained by each of our profitable business units."

The contractor's emphasis on diversification is intended to create a broader platform for growth, reducing reliance on individual markets while supporting opportunities across its operating divisions.

Targeting Further Growth Through to 2028

With turnover reaching £190 million and another double-digit revenue increase anticipated, RED Group is entering its second decade with a focus on controlled expansion and improved profitability.

The company's five-year strategy places particular emphasis on maintaining financial discipline, developing its workforce and securing appropriate construction opportunities.

Sturge added: "Diversification and a thriving team will drive further success for RED, underpinned by our tenets of targeting the right opportunities and controlled growth."

The contractor's approach reflects the importance of balancing growth ambitions with project delivery performance and sustainable financial returns.

Having achieved consistent annual turnover growth throughout its first decade, RED Group is now looking to build on its established market position through further investment, operational improvements and a diversified project portfolio.

As the company progresses through the 2026/27 financial year, its expanding order book and recent restructure provide the foundations for its next phase of development, with further revenue growth and improved margins central to its ambitions for 2027/28 and beyond.