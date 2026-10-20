RED Group Steps In to Complete £50m Landmark London Office Retrofit Following Ardmore Collapse

RED Group has been appointed to complete the £50 million transformation of 5 Chancery Lane in central London, providing a major boost to the landmark office refurbishment following the collapse of original main contractor Ardmore Construction Group.

The appointment by developer LS Estates will see RED Group’s London division take responsibility for delivering the remaining construction works, with completion now targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The project, located in one of the capital’s established commercial districts, represents a significant investment in the refurbishment and repositioning of existing office accommodation, responding to continued demand for high-quality, sustainable workplaces in central London.

Ardmore Construction Group originally commenced work on the development in early 2024, but construction was brought to a halt when the contractor entered administration in June.

The interruption created uncertainty around the delivery programme, making the appointment of a replacement contractor an important milestone in bringing the redevelopment back on track.

RED Group will now oversee the remaining construction activities, working alongside LS Estates and the existing project supply chain to progress the scheme towards completion.

The contractor’s appointment reflects the growing importance of experience, financial stability and effective project management when taking over complex refurbishment schemes, particularly where construction has already commenced under a previous contractor.

Ian Hopkinson, Group Director at RED Group, highlighted the challenges involved in restarting a major commercial redevelopment and the importance of maintaining continuity for the wider project team.

“A refurbishment of this size and importance requires vast experience and the ability to quickly onboard for the benefit of the project’s supply chain and eventual occupier,” he said.

“This appointment showcases our capabilities, as a stable, collaborative contractor well-positioned to take on complex schemes and provide important solutions for clients.”

For LS Estates, the redevelopment remains an important part of its strategy to deliver modern, sustainable commercial accommodation while retaining the architectural character and heritage of existing London buildings.

The transformation of 5 Chancery Lane also reflects the wider shift within the capital’s office development market towards upgrading and repositioning existing assets rather than relying exclusively on new-build construction.

Across central London, major refurbishment and retrofit programmes are increasingly being driven by occupier expectations surrounding environmental performance, workplace quality, energy efficiency and long-term building flexibility.

These considerations are particularly relevant for older commercial properties, where investment in modernisation can help extend building lifecycles and strengthen their appeal within an increasingly competitive office market.

Rowan Jenkins, Managing Director at LS Estates, reaffirmed the developer’s commitment to completing the project and delivering a sustainable workplace.

“LS Estates remain firmly committed to delivering 5 Chancery Lane as a sustainable office building that meets the strong demand in London’s office market,” he said.

“As demand for market-leading workspaces in the capital continues to grow, it remains crucial to prioritise upgrades which maintain cultural heritage and lead on sustainability.”

Jenkins added that RED Group’s appointment provided renewed confidence in the project’s delivery, with the developer looking forward to working closely with the contractor to bring the building back into use during 2027.

The scheme also demonstrates the importance of maintaining investment in London’s existing commercial building stock, particularly as developers and property owners seek to improve asset performance and respond to evolving sustainability requirements.

For RED Group, the contract represents a significant addition to its London construction portfolio and an opportunity to demonstrate its expertise in delivering complex refurbishment projects under challenging circumstances.

With a new main contractor appointed and the development programme refocused, the £50 million transformation of 5 Chancery Lane is now moving towards its anticipated completion in early 2027, delivering another upgraded commercial property within London’s prime office market.

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