David Wilson Homes Secures Approval for 120 Sustainable Homes in Hertfordshire with 20% Biodiversity Gain

David Wilson Homes has secured planning approval for a new 120-home residential development between Hatfield and Welham Green in Hertfordshire, with the scheme set to deliver more than 20% biodiversity net gain alongside new affordable housing, extensive green spaces and significant investment in local infrastructure.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has approved the detailed design and layout of the development, which will be located off South Way, following the granting of outline planning permission in autumn 2025.

The scheme represents another important addition to Hertfordshire’s residential development pipeline, combining new family housing with environmental improvements, low-carbon building technologies and investment in community facilities.

New Homes and Affordable Housing

The development will provide 120 new homes, including 90 properties for open market sale and 30 affordable homes, representing 25% of the overall scheme.

The open market housing will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, providing accommodation for families and buyers seeking modern homes within the Hatfield area.

Two custom-build plots will also be incorporated into the development, offering opportunities for purchasers to create homes tailored to their individual requirements.

The affordable housing provision will include a combination of Social Rent, Affordable Rent and Shared Ownership properties, with one to four-bedroom apartments and houses designed to accommodate a broad range of local housing needs.

The inclusion of different housing types and tenures is intended to support a mixed residential community, providing opportunities for first-time buyers, families and households requiring affordable accommodation.

All properties are planned to meet the Future Homes Standard, incorporating low-carbon heating systems and high levels of energy efficiency.

These measures will support the delivery of more sustainable residential accommodation, reflecting the housebuilding sector’s increasing focus on reducing operational carbon emissions and improving the long-term environmental performance of new homes.

Biodiversity and Green Infrastructure at the Heart of Development

A defining feature of the proposals is the emphasis on biodiversity, landscaping and accessible public open space.

Approximately 12 acres of dedicated green space will be incorporated into the development, providing recreational areas for residents while creating new habitats for wildlife.

The landscape strategy includes a water meadow, community orchard, birch copse, two ponds and additional meadow areas, alongside two fully equipped children’s play areas.

Together, these features are designed to improve ecological connectivity, encourage biodiversity and establish an attractive natural environment throughout the neighbourhood.

Council planning officers concluded that the proposed landscaping and habitat improvements would increase biodiversity across the site by more than 20%.

This exceeds the statutory 10% biodiversity net gain requirement generally applicable to major residential developments in England, demonstrating a commitment to integrating environmental improvements into the housing scheme.

The development will also benefit from its proximity to existing open spaces to the south of Hatfield, helping connect the new neighbourhood with the surrounding landscape.

Lauren Potter, Development Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, welcomed the approval and highlighted the importance of combining housing delivery with environmental improvements.

“This new, sustainable development off South Way will bring forward a new community of quality homes that complement the local area, while also providing much-needed affordable family housing,” she said.

“Green space will be at the heart of the plans, with attractive landscaped areas designed to create an appealing setting for residents as well as support biodiversity.”

Potter added that the development would provide opportunities for residents to enjoy a greener and better-connected lifestyle, with the landscape proposals expected to deliver biodiversity improvements exceeding 20%.

£4m Investment in Education and Community Infrastructure

Alongside the new homes, David Wilson Homes will provide a serviced site for a future school, supporting the long-term educational requirements of the growing local community.

The development will also generate a £4 million Section 106 contribution towards education and other essential infrastructure and public services.

Funding will support primary and secondary education, childcare provision and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facilities.

Additional contributions will be directed towards fire and rescue services, highways improvements, medical facilities and local sports provision.

These commitments form an important part of the development’s wider planning obligations, helping ensure that new housing is accompanied by investment in the infrastructure and services needed to support population growth.

For the public sector and construction industries, the scheme demonstrates the increasingly important relationship between residential development, community infrastructure and long-term local authority planning.

Improved Walking Routes and Public Access

The development will also introduce improvements to existing pedestrian and recreational connections across the site.

A public footpath and bridleway will be upgraded, while a new ridgeway walk will be created around the perimeter of the development.

These improvements will provide enhanced opportunities for walking and outdoor recreation, helping residents access the surrounding countryside and nearby green spaces.

The combination of landscaped areas, wildlife habitats and improved public routes is intended to create a neighbourhood where the natural environment forms an integral part of the residential layout.

This approach reflects a wider shift in housing design towards creating communities that prioritise accessible green space, active travel and environmental quality alongside the delivery of new homes.

Supporting Hertfordshire’s Long-Term Housing Growth

The approved scheme forms part of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s wider housing strategy, which aims to deliver approximately 13,400 new homes across the borough by 2036.

With housing demand continuing to place pressure on local authorities across the South East, developments that combine market housing, affordable accommodation and supporting infrastructure remain central to meeting long-term residential requirements.

The South Way development will contribute 120 additional properties towards these ambitions while incorporating measures intended to improve sustainability and biodiversity.

For David Wilson Homes, the approval represents an opportunity to demonstrate how modern housebuilding can combine energy-efficient construction, mixed-tenure housing and landscape-led masterplanning.

The scheme’s commitment to more than 20% biodiversity net gain is particularly significant as developers increasingly seek to integrate measurable ecological improvements into residential projects.

With detailed planning approval now secured, the development moves another step closer to delivering a new neighbourhood between Hatfield and Welham Green.

Once completed, the project will provide 120 homes, substantial public open space and improved local infrastructure, contributing to the borough’s housing ambitions while establishing a greener residential environment for future residents.

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