Prologis and Palletways reach major milestone for new UK headquarters at Fradley

After announcing plans to deliver a purpose-built headquarters for Palletways in Fradley last year, Prologis recently reached a significant project milestone, with Lichfield District Council granting planning permission for the new development.

The decision marks an important step forward for the project, which will provide Palletways with a bespoke headquarters designed to support the continued growth of the leading express palletised freight network in the region. With planning permission unconditional, the project will move into delivery phase.

Announced in 2025, the partnership brings together Palletways’ long-term operational ambitions with Prologis’ expertise in delivering Build-to-Suit logistics facilities for customers. The new headquarters has been designed around Palletways’ operational requirements, creating a modern, efficient environment that supports future growth, enhances colleague wellbeing and incorporates high standards of sustainability.

Caroline Musker, Head of Planning at Prologis UK said: “When we announced our partnership with Palletways last year, we shared a vision of creating a headquarters that would support the company’s long-term ambitions while delivering lasting benefits for the local area. Reaching this planning milestone is an important step towards making that vision a reality.

“We’re grateful for the constructive engagement of Lichfield District Council throughout the planning process and look forward to progressing the development. Our focus remains on delivering a facility that reflects the quality, innovation and sustainability our customers expect from Prologis.”

Rob Gittins, Managing Director of Palletways UK said: “This milestone represents a significant step in our long-term investment in the UK and in particular Lichfield for the last 32 years. Significantly underpinning our commitment to creating a headquarters that supports the future growth of both our people and network.

“When we selected Prologis as our development partner, we were looking for a team that understood our business and could deliver a facility to suit our operational needs. We remain excited by the opportunities this development will create for our customers, our colleagues and our wider network, and we look forward to progressing to the next stage of the project.”

Construction expected to commence in November 2026.

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