Prologis sets UK property record by unveiling its 100th Planet Mark-certified building

Prologis has announced that it has become the first UK property company to reach 100 Planet Mark-certified developments. This sustainability milestone is part of its work with Planet Mark and charity, Cool Earth, providing benefits for the environment, local and indigenous rainforest communities

Prologis UK has announced that DC107, a brand-new logistics unit at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), will be its 100th Planet Mark-certified development, an internationally recognised sustainability accreditation. Working with Planet Mark’s Charity partner, Cool Earth, this major milestone has helped to protect over 20,000 acres of rainforest and raised £2 million to support indigenous rainforest communities.

Prologis was the first UK property company to measure, reduce and mitigate the carbon emissions embodied in the structures and fabrics of its buildings, achieving its first certification nearly two decades ago at Prologis Park Pineham. Since 2008, every new building has been certified by Planet Mark, with each project targeting rigorous environmental and sustainability requirements.

Certified projects include distribution centres and logistics hubs in Prologis Parks, provided for customers from grocers such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco and M&S to distribution businesses, such as Royal Mail. The assessment measures whole-life carbon across raw materials, construction, operation, maintenance and end-of-life. Projects must demonstrate continuous improvement by reducing carbon in design, construction and operation, and through positive engagement with communities and the development supply chain. Unavoidable embodied carbon is mitigated, and communities and stakeholders engaged to raise awareness and encourage further action. Over the past 20 years, this approach has resulted in the certification of 23.6 million sq ft of new buildings. The programme extends beyond carbon reduction, supporting rainforest protection and sustainability education in local communities.

Simon Cox, Senior Vice President, Head of Development Management at Prologis UK , said: “This milestone highlights our dedication to making sure our buildings deliver cost savings for customers and better environmental outcomes for communities, helping protect the environment, educate local children and support indigenous people by protecting the rainforest they call home. This legacy of sustainable development is something we pass on to every customer of a new Prologis building, with facilities designed to optimise energy use and support the transition to renewable energy sources. Today, 25 million sqft of our UK portfolio have achieved BREEAM Excellent or Outstanding ratings.”

Steve Malkin, Founder at Planet Mark said: “To avert a climate disaster, we need to take action now. By providing a credible, robust and verified approach to measuring and significantly reducing whole-life carbon emissions, we have forged an effective partnership with Prologis that demonstrates the far-reaching impact businesses can achieve when they take responsibility for their carbon emissions. Prologis has kept ahead of its industry with its commitment to sustainable and responsible real estate, and our shared, continuous work to decarbonise their buildings. The business has captured the attention and support of stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, and customers.”

Each new development certified through Planet Mark provides direct support for communities protecting the rainforest. Through its long-term partnership with Cool Earth, a climate change charity working with indigenous peoples and local communities, Prologis has mitigated 100% of the unavoidable embodied carbon emissions from its new developments by supporting efforts to protect endangered rainforest and tackle the climate crisis.

As part of Cool Earth’s unique model, funding goes straight to indigenous and local communities through investment, technology and training to prevent deforestation at a grassroots level. In the areas where Cool Earth works, 99% of rainforest remains intact. These ecosystems play a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, and are crucial for regulating the planet’s climate, protecting biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of indigenous communities.

Matthew Owen, CEO at Cool Earth said: “When you see the personal and environmental impact that deforestation brings it’s hard not to want to go the extra mile and play your part in protecting the rainforest for future generations. Together, Prologis and Cool Earth are working to safeguard some of the world’s most vital rainforests, creating benefits not only for the environment but also for local communities and future generations. As the partnership approaches the milestone of reaching a cumulative donation of £2m, we are extending protection further into the forest, with five new communities in Papua New Guinea set to join the programme.”



This partnership has meant reliable, long-term funding to ensure communities can be reached effectively and directly, on their own terms. Since 2008, Prologis buildings have helped to protect over 20,000 acres of rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, Peru and Papua New Guinea. Prologis has been funding work across five community areas, supporting 1,264 people and stewarding 4.8m trees that store 5.7m tonnes of carbon.



Prologis also educates children close to its developments on the importance of protecting the local and global environment, and its sustainability programme funds education officers from The Eden Project to go into local schools and empower children to protect the planet. Prologis has delivered this programme to 13,875 students in 94 schools and colleges. The team also sponsor Warwickshire College Group’s involvement with the Planet Mark certification scheme to reduce carbon, energy, water and waste.



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