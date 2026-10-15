AAG takes out entire 710,000 sq ft Panattoni Park Rotherham

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned developer of industrial real estate, has completed the letting of Panattoni Park Rotherham after Alliance Automotive Group (“AAG”) agreed a long term lease on the final 80,870 sq ft unit at the development.

AAG, which already occupies the neighbouring 630,000 sq ft facility, will now occupy the entirety of the 710,870 sq ft park. The additional space supports the continued expansion of its regional and national distribution operations and the consolidation of other facilities to drive greater operational efficiency.

AAG is a leading distributor of passenger and commercial vehicle parts to the independent automotive aftermarket across the UK and Europe. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, the largest worldwide automotive parts distributor with Activities in North America, Europe and Australasia.

Located immediately adjacent to Junction 1 of the M18 and within easy reach of the M1/M18 interchange, Panattoni Park Rotherham provides direct access to the wider South Yorkshire and national motorway networks.

Rotherham 80 comprises 75,394 sq ft of warehouse accommodation and 5,476 sq ft of offices. The building has a 12.5 metre clear internal height, a 48 metre yard, four dock doors, four level access doors, and 750 KVA of power. It has achieved BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and an EPC ‘A’ rating.

Scott Meakin, Development Surveyor at Panattoni, said:

“AAG taking the final unit is a strong conclusion to the development at Panattoni Park Rotherham. Having initially committed to the adjacent 630,000 sq ft building, their decision to expand into Rotherham 80 means AAG will now occupy the entire park. This reflects the continued growth of its UK operations, giving the business the scale and flexibility to support rising order volumnes and deliver faster service to its customers across the UK.

“One of the strengths of our development platform is our ability to deliver across both the mid-box and big-box sectors. This gives our customers the opportunity to grow within the Panattoni portfolio as their requirements evolve, whether through larger facilities, additional neighbouring space, or a combination of the two.

“We remain committed to developing a range of unit sizes in the UK’s strongest logistics locations, giving occupiers the flexibility to expand, consolidate, and adapt their property requirements as their businesses grow.”

Steve Richardson, Managing Director AAG Group UK & Ireland, said:

“AAG are pleased to have worked with Panattoni to expand our presence at the Rotherham location, securing additional capacity for the continued growth of our distribution operations. Taking the full campus helps us further strengthen our network efficiency and expands our future growth capabilities.

“Most importantly, this investment reinforces our commitment to customers. By increasing capacity and streamlining our distribution network, we will be better positioned to offer market leading product availability, support dependable deliveries and provide the high level of service our customers rely on.”

The letting comes as Panattoni continues to expand its speculative development programme across the UK, targeting both large-scale logistics facilities and mid-box units in locations where it sees sustained occupier demand.

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