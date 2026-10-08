Robertson Timber Engineering achieves Verified by Cast status

Robertson Timber Engineering (RTE) has achieved Verified by Cast status, providing independent recognition of the company’s capability, performance and delivery credentials within the modern methods of construction (MMC) sector.

Verified by Cast is an independent assessment for organisations operating within the MMC market. Conducted by specialist consultancy Cast, the process reviews evidence across three core areas: company performance, product and system accreditation, and customer satisfaction, providing confidence that organisations have demonstrated industry leading capability and credentials.

The verification reflects the established track record of RTE, the recognised quality and safety standards of the company, and its commitment to delivering high levels of customer service throughout the construction process.

For more than 30 years, RTE has designed, manufactured and erected precision-engineered timber frame structures across the UK. Operating from its manufacturing facility in Elgin, the company combines specialist expertise with advanced digital design and manufacturing technologies to deliver timber frame and mass timber solutions for residential and commercial developments nationwide.

The verification process assessed evidence relating to organisational performance, product and system accreditation, and customer satisfaction. RTE demonstrated established management systems, quality assurance processes and a strong track record of project delivery, supported by recognised industry certifications and accreditations including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, BOPAS accreditation, Constructionline Gold membership, CATG. CHAS Elite accreditation and robust supply chain assurance processes.

The off-site manufacturing approach of RTE helps customers improve cost certainty, reduce waste and increase programme efficiency, while supporting more sustainable construction methods and helping to address skills shortages across the industry.

Alongside timber frame solutions, RTE provides mass timber products including CLT (cross-laminated timber) and Glulam (glued laminated timber), supporting growing demand for lower-carbon construction solutions. Timber frame construction can save around five tonnes of CO₂ per home compared with traditional masonry construction.

Mike Turner, Managing Director, Robertson Timber Engineering, said: “Achieving Verified by Cast status provides independent recognition of the expertise, capability and standards that underpin our work.

“The assessment reflects the strength of our people, the quality of our manufacturing and delivery processes, and our commitment to supporting customers throughout the project lifecycle. “It reinforces for customers, partners and specifiers our ability to deliver high-quality timber engineering solutions, while demonstrating the evidence, experience and credentials behind our approach to modern methods of construction.”

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