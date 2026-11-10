Bovis Given Green Light to Begin Construction on £385m City of London Skyscraper

Bovis has secured approval to commence main construction works on Sellar's £385 million landmark office development at 60 Gracechurch Street in the City of London, paving the way for a major addition to the capital's commercial property skyline.

At a glance The 36-storey skyscraper will deliver approximately 430,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, strengthening the connection between the City's established cluster of tall buildings and the iconic Walkie Talkie tower.

The development will introduce approximately 430,000 sq ft of office space, providing accommodation for businesses seeking modern facilities within the heart of London's financial district.

The £385 million scheme represents a substantial investment in the City of London's commercial property market and will generate significant construction activity over the coming years.

The 36-storey skyscraper will deliver approximately 430,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, strengthening the connection between the City's established cluster of tall buildings and the iconic Walkie Talkie tower.

Designed by internationally renowned architectural practice 3XN, the development will combine modern office accommodation with landscaped terraces, public amenities and ambitious sustainability objectives.

Main construction is expected to begin imminently, with completion scheduled for the final quarter of 2029.

Bovis Leads Major London Construction Project

Bovis has been involved in the development since July 2025, providing pre-construction services and working closely with developer Sellar and building owner Obayashi Properties UK to prepare the project for delivery.

The latest approval marks an important milestone, allowing the contractor to progress from pre-construction planning into the main construction phase.

A number of specialist contractors have already been appointed to deliver key elements of the development.

Keltbray is responsible for demolition, piling, basement construction and the tower's concrete core, while Permasteelisa's Scheldebouw business has secured the façade package.

William Hare has been reported as the structural steelwork contractor, with Phoenix ME and ESG sharing responsibility for building services installations.

Fujitec is also lined up to deliver the building's lift systems.

The involvement of these specialist businesses reflects the technical complexity of delivering a major high-rise commercial development within one of London's most densely developed business districts.

3XN Designs New Landmark for London's Skyline

The 36-storey tower has been designed by 3XN to provide a contemporary commercial building that responds to changing workplace expectations.

The development will introduce approximately 430,000 sq ft of office space, providing accommodation for businesses seeking modern facilities within the heart of London's financial district.

A distinctive feature of the architectural design is the inclusion of planted terraces on every floor, creating outdoor spaces for occupiers throughout the building.

The scheme will also incorporate a public viewing gallery on level 35, offering visitors access to elevated views across the capital.

The building's position at 60 Gracechurch Street will establish a visual connection between the existing City tower cluster and the Walkie Talkie, contributing to the continued evolution of London's commercial skyline.

Sustainability at the Heart of the Development

Sustainability forms a central part of the project's design and construction strategy, with the development targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification and a NABERS 5.5-star rating.

The project team intends to retain, reuse or recycle as much of the existing building fabric as possible, helping to reduce waste and limit the environmental impact associated with redevelopment.

This approach reflects the growing emphasis on material reuse, resource efficiency and operational energy performance within major commercial construction projects.

The proposed planted terraces will also introduce greenery throughout the tower, contributing to the building's architectural identity and providing outdoor amenity space for office occupiers.

The combination of ambitious environmental targets and modern workplace facilities is intended to position 60 Gracechurch Street within the next generation of sustainable office developments.

Major Boost for London's Commercial Construction Pipeline

The £385 million scheme represents a substantial investment in the City of London's commercial property market and will generate significant construction activity over the coming years.

With specialist contractors already lined up for structural works, façade installation, mechanical and electrical services and vertical transportation, the project will involve a wide range of construction disciplines.

The development also highlights continued investment in high-quality office buildings, despite changing workplace patterns and increasing demands for environmental performance.

For the wider construction industry, the scheme demonstrates the scale and complexity of delivering modern high-rise developments in established urban locations, where site constraints, engineering requirements and sustainability objectives must be carefully coordinated.

With Bovis now cleared to begin main works, 60 Gracechurch Street is moving into its next major delivery phase.

Once completed in late 2029, the 36-storey tower will provide approximately 430,000 sq ft of commercial accommodation, extensive landscaped terraces and a public viewing gallery, creating a prominent new addition to London's evolving skyline.

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