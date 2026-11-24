CBRE Southampton and Realest have been instructed to market more than 42,000 sq ft of prime office space in the heart of Hampshire.

Spread across two floors, plus reception, Chilworth House, at Hampshire Corporate Park in Chandlers Ford, offers high-quality open plan space in a pleasant environment.

Both floors are 21,000 sq. ft. benefitting from views over the central courtyard. The accommodation includes LED lighting, suspended ceilings, raised floors and air-conditioning.

The ground floor includes a large reception area, and the property also benefits from 201 parking spaces in the rear car park, together with 28 visitor spaces and six disabled spaces in the front car park.

The landlords will carry out refurbishment to a tenant’s specification if required. The freehold may also be available.

Chilworth House occupies one of the best-connected sites on the south coast, with convenient access to the M3 and M27, Southampton Airport Parkway railway station and Southampton Airport, it provides businesses with superb regional, national and international links. There are also plenty of amenities for staff in the local area.

Emma Lockey, Director at CBRE Southampton, said: “In a prime location, Chilworth House offers an exciting opportunity for any occupier and can be refurbished to their specification. With high-quality office space being of limited supply, we believe this will appeal to many local occupiers.”

Steve Williams, Director at Realest “Chilworth House, Hampshire Corporate Park, is one of the leading commercial locations on the South Coast, combining a prestigious business park setting with excellent connectivity.”