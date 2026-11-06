Mace Construct Unveils New Identity as Forco with Ambitious 2030 Growth Strategy

One of the UK’s leading construction contractors, Mace Construct, has confirmed that it will officially rebrand as Forco in January 2027, marking a significant new chapter for the business as it targets becoming the country’s most productive contractor by 2030.

The announcement follows the separation of Mace Construct and Mace Consult into two independent businesses in March 2026, with Mace Consult retaining the established Mace brand.

Mace Construct will continue operating under its existing name for the remainder of 2026 before adopting the Forco identity at the beginning of the new year.

The rebrand will be accompanied by the introduction of a new corporate strategy, including ambitious productivity targets extending through to 2030.

A New Identity for a Major UK Contractor

The company describes Forco as a short, impactful and easily recognisable name, designed to reflect its future direction and commitment to innovation within the UK construction industry.

While the name represents a significant change for the established contractor, the business has emphasised that its existing teams, values and approach to project delivery will remain unchanged.

The transition comes as the UK construction sector continues to face increasing pressure to improve productivity, efficiency and project delivery performance.

Forco’s forthcoming corporate strategy is expected to place productivity at the centre of its future ambitions, positioning the company for the next stage of its development.

Targeting Construction Productivity Leadership by 2030

Mark Reynolds, Executive Chair, said the new identity reflects the company’s determination to build on its established reputation while pursuing ambitious long-term objectives.

“For 35 years, Mace Construct, soon to be Forco, has been raising standards and helping to drive the industry forward.

“Our new name represents our clear commitment to being the UK’s most forward-thinking contractor, and its most productive by 2030.”

Reynolds also reassured existing clients and project partners that the rebrand would not change the qualities that have supported the company’s success.

“Although our name and brand are changing, the qualities that have made Mace Construct one of the UK’s most respected contractors have not: our culture, our values and the people who have underpinned our success.

“Clients can expect the same teams, the same commitment to delivery, and the same drive to create places and infrastructure that last.”

A New Chapter for the Construction Business

The separation of Mace Construct and Mace Consult represents a major structural change for the businesses, allowing each organisation to pursue its own strategy and market identity.

For the construction business, the introduction of Forco will establish a distinct brand as it continues delivering major building and infrastructure projects across the UK.

The emphasis on productivity is particularly significant for an industry facing challenges around construction costs, workforce capacity, programme certainty and operational efficiency.

Although detailed productivity targets have yet to be unveiled, the company’s ambition to become the UK’s most productive contractor by 2030 signals a clear focus on improving construction performance.

The new corporate strategy, due to be announced alongside the brand launch, will provide further insight into how Forco intends to achieve these objectives.

Until January 2027, the business will continue trading as Mace Construct, maintaining continuity for existing clients, employees and supply chain partners.

The launch of Forco will mark the beginning of a new era for the established contractor, combining its 35-year construction heritage with a renewed emphasis on productivity, innovation and the delivery of major UK building and infrastructure projects.

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