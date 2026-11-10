Glencar strengthens commercial governance and supply chain collaboration with payapps

Main contractor standardises applications for payment across projects, improving visibility, consistency and efficiency as the business continues to grow.

Glencar cuts payment processing from up to two weeks to just 24 hours

Finance teams gain instant, total visibility into applications for payment

Payapps’ standardised digital workflow supports Glencar’s growth at scale

Main contractor Glencar has strengthened its commercial management processes through the implementation of Payapps’ cloud-based collaboration platform, standardising applications for payment across its projects and improving visibility, efficiency and collaboration between its Commercial, Finance and supply chain teams.

Operating across sectors including industrial and logistics, life sciences, data centres and commercial development, Glencar employs more than 350 people delivering new build, refurbishment, fit-out and civil engineering projects throughout the UK and Ireland. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2026, the business has experienced significant growth, with more than 80% of its work secured through repeat customers.

Supporting Growth Through Standardisation

As Glencar continued to grow across sectors and regions, the business recognised an opportunity to further standardise its application for payment processes. With an increasing portfolio of projects involving multiple subcontractors and specialist trades, Glencar wanted to reduce manual administration, improve visibility and establish a consistent approach across its Commercial and Finance teams.

Previously, applications for payment were administered through a combination of spreadsheets and email correspondence, requiring additional coordination between project teams and subcontractors. Moving to a centralised platform has reduced reliance on individual inboxes and provided greater continuity and visibility throughout the payment application process.

Chloe O’Sullivan, Assistant Quantity Surveyor at Glencar, comments on the company’s old practice: “Subcontractors issued their valuations to us via email. […] When colleagues were absent for any period of time or really busy, these risked being missed.”

Daniel Forde, Quantity Surveyor, adds: “By the time I’d dug out emails, done evaluations […] and had the discussions with the subcontractors, it could take me a week or so to go through the whole payment process.”

Establishing Consistent Commercial Processes

To build a robust, scalable foundation for continued expansion across the UK and Ireland, Glencar replaced manual methods with Payapps, providing a single, transparent digital portal for commercial teams, finance, and trade contractors.

Tom Tutty, Finance Director at Glencar, explained their choice: “As a business continues to grow, having consistent processes across every project becomes increasingly important. Payapps provides a standardised approach for our Commercial and Finance teams and our subcontractors, strengthening governance, improving reporting and forecasting accuracy, and giving us greater visibility of applications for payment across the business.”





Supporting Higher-Value Commercial Activity

For Glencar's site-based commercial teams, digitising the application for payment process has reduced manual administration and improved access to information. This allows teams to spend less time coordinating payment applications and more time on activities such as procurement, forecasting, commercial planning and supply chain engagement.

Daniel Forde, Quantity Surveyor at Glencar, revealed: “Having everything in one place streamlines the whole process and means we can issue payment notices a lot quicker. […] Now we can often complete [them] in a day. That time saving has allowed us to focus on other facets of the job, like forecasting and procurement.”

Transparency is a commercial advantage

In an industry where disputes over variations and payment notices remain an acute point of friction, admin bottlenecks not only drain internal productivity but risk severing key supply chain relationships.

Anthony Puma, Product Specialist at Payapps, says: “Glencar recognised the importance of establishing consistent, scalable commercial processes as the business continued to grow. By bringing its Commercial, Finance and supply chain teams together through a standardised digital workflow, Glencar is strengthening transparency, improving visibility and enabling its teams to focus on higher-value project activities. It's a strong example of how digital technology can support effective commercial management across a growing construction business.”

For more details on how Payapps supports Glencar’s growing financial administration needs, read the full story here.