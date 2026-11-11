New Bobcat Mini Excavators at Direct Tool & Plant Hire

Direct Tool & Plant Hire Ltd, based in Beverley in East Yorkshire in the UK, has taken delivery of an order of new Bobcat mini excavators supplied by AMS Bobcat Limited, based in Scunthorpe, the Authorised Bobcat Dealer for Lincolnshire, South and East Yorkshire and North Norfolk. Direct Tool & Plant Hire has expanded its rental fleet with three cabbed versions of the new Bobcat E16 1.6 tonne model and two E10z 1 tonne mini-excavators, available throughout East Yorkshire including Hull and Humberside as well as North Lincolnshire.

New Powerful Hydraulics

The E16 is part of Bobcat’s new groundbreaking R2-Series range of 1-2 tonne mini excavator models. Comprising the new E16, E17z, E19 and E20z machines, the R2-Series offers many new features, in particular the high-performance SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulics system coupled to a closed centre/flow-sharing valve block powered by an upgraded engine, providing a sophisticated engineering set up that is unique in smaller machines like these.

This combination essentially provides the power on demand seen in larger excavators, ensuring continuously available power that improves precision and efficiency. The new mini excavators always offer the required flow, utilising the minimum energy needed, ensuring the minimum of power is expended, allowing the operator to always work hard with the excavator, but at the same time save fuel. This results in a lowering of fuel consumption of up to 18% coupled with a noise reduction of 4 dBA (compared to the previous generation machines).

Chris Reader, Director of Direct Tool & Plant Hire, said: “We have had great user feedback on the new Bobcat mini excavators. With the E16s, customers have commented that they can use them instead of bigger, more fuel hungry 3 tonne machines as they get the same power output. The choice of Bobcat may not be surprising as it was our customers who recommended that we buy Bobcat ahead of other brands.”

Chris Reader

Replacing the previous E17 model, the new E16 is a 100 kg lighter machine with an operating weight of 1612 kg. Due to its compact weight, the E16 complies with critical transport limits, allowing it to be easily transported using vans and trailers. Similar to the E17, the compact dimensions of the new E16 make it ideal for operating in confined spaces.

E10z - Market Leader in the 1 tonne Market

With sales unabated and already well past 20,000 units in the 18 years since it was launched, the Bobcat E10z is the market leader in the 1 tonne machine class. The E10z has a maximum digging depth of 1.82 m and a transport weight without attachment of 1077 kg, ensuring the machine is easy to transport. Another key feature is the excellent accessibility offered by the E10z, with retractable tracks allowing the width to be decreased from 110 cm to just 71 cm, which means the E10z can pass through standard doorways and garden gates.

Chris Reader commented: “The entry width allowed by the retractable tracks on the E10z mini excavator is better than other machines on the market. The E10z is therefore very popular with our customers for housing, gardening and landscaping works. The E10z can be driven through houses and flats for work inside these properties and in the gardens at the rear. Being able to get this surprisingly powerful piece of kit into gardens means it reduces manual handling and increases output for our rental customers.”

AMS - Over 33 Years as a Bobcat Dealer - More Than 4500 Machines Sold

Established in 1992, Scunthorpe-based AMS Bobcat is one of the longest standing Bobcat dealers in Europe and has been in partnership with Bobcat in the UK for over 33 years. Over the intervening years, AMS has sold over 4500 new Bobcat units into a wide range of industries, including construction, agriculture, shipping, plant hire, mining, landscaping and demolition.

With this level of experience, it is not surprising that AMS offers an excellent level of expertise and knowledge of the Bobcat range and the other products it offers, whether it be new and used equipment sales, parts supply, service repairs or long and short term rental.

AMS also offers a full selection of genuine Bobcat accessories and parts to support both new and existing Bobcat customers in its area. Customers benefit from AMS’s well-established on-site service network, covering everything from emergency repairs to routine maintenance. The company offers flexible service agreements including 24 hours a day coverage, depending on the requirements of the customer.

Chris Reader added: “AMS has a very impressive track record working on behalf of Bobcat. I also found the interest shown by AMS in our business, especially our sales contact, Chris Scott, and the excellent back-up we have received, have been very important in choosing the Bobcat brand for our fleet expansion.”