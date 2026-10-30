VIVID and Barclays build on long-standing relationship to support sustainable homes

VIVID and Barclays UK Corporate Bank are continuing their long-standing relationship, working together to support VIVID’s plans for more sustainable and resilient homes across the south of England.

With more than £300 million in green and sustainability-linked loans with Barclays, the relationship goes beyond funding. VIVID also works with Barclays to test ideas and explore new initiatives, particularly as it looks at how its homes and developments can become more sustainable and resilient.

One place where VIVID’s focus on sustainability and resilience can be seen is Victory Quay in Portsmouth, where 835 new homes are taking shape.

Around 30% of the homes at the new waterfront neighbourhood will be affordable housing. Its coastal location has shaped the plans for Victory Quay from the outset, balancing the need to create new homes with protecting the surrounding natural environment and preparing for the long-term effects of climate change. This includes a new sea wall, which will help protect the future community from flood risk and support the resilience of the waterfront neighbourhood for the future.

Alongside the funding, VIVID values having a long-term partner it can talk to about new ideas and initiatives, drawing on Barclays’ experience as it considers what could work for VIVID and its customers.

Mike Shepherd, Chief Investment Officer at VIVID, said:

“Our relationship with Barclays is about more than funding. Having a long-term partner who understands our ambitions, give us the opportunity to test ideas, explore new approaches and support our focus on creating more sustainable and resilient homes.”

Mike Figg, Head of Social Housing, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, said:

“We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with VIVID and to support its ambitions through green and sustainability-linked finance. Victory Quay is a great example of VIVID’s focus on delivering new homes while thinking about sustainability and climate resilience for the future.”

It’s about creating more than new homes. Creating places where people can put down roots, feel part of a community and enjoy living for years to come.

Hear more about this partnerships and Victory Quay in below Video

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