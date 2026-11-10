What happens to life insurance after a business sale

Selling a business does not automatically cancel its life insurance. The outcome depends on policy ownership and the sale agreement. Personal coverage usually stays with its owner, but company-owned policies need separate attention.

A contractor sells the firm they spent 25 years building. The transaction is complete, but a premium notice arrives for life insurance purchased years earlier. Who pays it now?

Who Owns the Policy After the Sale?

The insured person and the policy owner are not necessarily the same. The owner controls beneficiary designations and, subject to contract terms, can surrender or transfer coverage.

A policy personally owned by the seller generally remains theirs after the sale, even if the business paid premiums. Company-owned coverage works differently.

In an equity sale, the business entity typically retains its policies under new ownership. In an asset sale, the seller generally keeps policies not expressly transferred. The purchase agreement should settle the question.

Review the actual policy declarations rather than relying on who paid the premiums. A company may have paid for an executive's personal insurance without ever acquiring ownership. Equally, a business may own a policy on its founder even if the founder chose the original coverage.

What Happens to Key Person Insurance?

Construction firms may insure founders or employees whose deaths would disrupt operations. With key person insurance, the business generally owns the policy and collects the death benefit.

If the insured founder leaves, the buyer may have little reason to keep paying. The company might surrender the policy or negotiate a transfer to the departing owner. Coverage may remain useful if the insured continues working.

Permanent policies may hold cash value that affects negotiations. Both parties should agree on its treatment before closing.

What About Insurance Funding a Buy-Sell Agreement?

Partners sometimes use life insurance to fund a buyout following an owner's death. Specific policies may be tied to a buy-sell agreement.

A sale may end the original buyout arrangement without ending the policy. Confirm contract ownership, beneficiary rights, and what the purchase agreement requires.

Individually owned policies may require different treatment from company-owned contracts. Premature cancellation could destroy value or breach an obligation.

Does a Personal Policy Still Make Sense?

Owners sometimes buy personal coverage to protect relatives or secure a commercial loan. Selling the company changes those risks without necessarily eliminating the need for insurance.

A retiree may still have dependents. An owner starting another venture may need coverage for years. Assess current obligations before canceling.

Check collateral assignments. If a lender held rights to proceeds as loan security, obtain written confirmation of release after repayment. Otherwise, the lender's claim may restrict policy changes.

A former owner who has paid off commercial debts may be tempted to let coverage lapse. That decision can be hard to reverse if age or health changes make replacement insurance more expensive or unavailable.

Deciding What to Do With a Personal Policy

Keeping coverage is not the only choice. Depending on the contract, former owners might reduce the death benefit, access cash value, surrender the policy, or investigate a life settlement.

A life settlement sells an existing policy to a third party. The seller receives cash, and the buyer takes over premiums and death-benefit rights. Eligible policies may fetch more than their surrender value, but offers vary.

Abacus explains eligibility and policy valuations for people examining life settlements. Its guidelines generally focus on insured people aged 70 or older with at least $100,000 in coverage, although exceptions are possible.

With a full settlement, original beneficiaries lose their death-benefit rights. Compare the payout against the protection your family would forgo.

Owners should also request an up-to-date surrender illustration before choosing. A policy loan can provide access to funds without an outright sale, but interest and unpaid balances may reduce the eventual death benefit. A life settlement involves giving up ownership, so it demands a different assessment.

When Should Beneficiaries Be Updated?

Beneficiary information can become outdated. A former business partner or company may remain named after the owner's priorities change.

Review designations on personally owned policies and confirm changes with the insurer. Irrevocable beneficiaries or collateral assignments may restrict changes.

On company-owned contracts, the business normally controls beneficiary rights. Being insured does not automatically give a departing owner authority to redirect proceeds.

When a sale triggers an estate plan review, consult the attorney who prepared the documents. A beneficiary designation and a will can direct assets differently, and changing one document does not necessarily change the other.

How Do Premiums and Taxes Change?

Company-funded premiums may stop when the seller leaves. Document future payment responsibilities to avoid accidental lapses.

U.S. tax consequences vary. Surrender proceeds above the adjusted tax basis can be taxable. A life settlement may create ordinary income and capital gain.

Business-policy transfers carry further risks. Federal transfer-for-value rules may limit the usual death-benefit tax exclusion on certain transfers, subject to exceptions. Seek tax advice before signing.

Timing matters because transferring a policy as part of the business transaction can have different consequences than keeping it personally and later selling it. An adviser can examine the purchase agreement, tax basis, and reporting requirements before the parties agree on a policy valuation.

What Should Sellers Check Before Closing?

Insurance belongs in pre-sale due diligence. Request ownership records, beneficiary details, premium schedules, cash values, and outstanding loan balances.

Match the records against purchase and buy-sell agreements. Confirm future ownership and payment responsibilities, necessary transfer authorizations, and any lender releases.

Allow time for insurer paperwork. Policy transfers and beneficiary amendments may require separate forms after the purchase agreement is signed.

Do not stop paying premiums until the insurer confirms the next steps. If the business will pay premiums during a transition period, put that temporary arrangement in writing so the coverage does not lapse between closing and transfer.

Make Life Insurance Part of the Exit Plan

Selling a business does not erase every related financial commitment. A careful insurance review can preserve protection and prevent valuable policies from being overlooked.

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