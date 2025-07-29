Finning delivers gen-set providing instant back-up for power specialist IDE Systems

Temporary power distribution specialist IDE Systems has installed a customised Cat® DE110E2 diesel generator, supplied by Finning UK & Ireland, at its manufacturing centre in Cannock. The standby generator will provide resilience against power outages and ensure seamless operations in producing power distribution equipment for critical sectors, including data centres, healthcare and infrastructure projects.

The installation ensures that in the event of a mains failure, IDE Systems’ manufacturing operations can continue without interruption, protecting customer delivery timelines and production schedules.

Matt Collins, Head of Power Distribution at IDE Systems, said: “Our facility produces a full range of power distribution panels, including everything from small dual 16 A sockets to 4,000 A generator connections. Any disruption on site doesn’t just impact us, it can delay critical deployments for customers. This new standby system from Finning gives us the resilience we need to operate with confidence, even during unexpected outages.”

Customised at Finning’s Cannock site, the generator was tailored to IDE Systems’ requirements with fuel system upgrades and a branded enclosure. The unit delivers 110 kVA at 50 Hz and is powered by a Cat C4.4 engine. With a 250-litre tank and fuel consumption of 23.8 L/hr at full load, the system provides up to 10.5 hours of continuous runtime, enough to cover most outages without the need for immediate refuelling.

Martyn Drinkwater, Senior Sales Manager of Electric Power UK & Ireland at Finning, said: “The DE110E2 is engineered for fast response in environments where downtime isn’t an option. It meets ISO 8528-5 transient response standards and can accept 100% block load in a single step. This means power is restored instantly without any phased ramp-up.

“It meets EU Stage II emissions standards and is housed in a sound-attenuated enclosure suitable for installation near offices or testing bays. With its 50°C ambient capability, it’s well suited to real-world UK site conditions, including the kind of summer extremes we’ve seen in recent years.”

Finning UK & Ireland is the exclusive distributor for Cat equipment and power systems across the region. With in-house engineering, service, and customisation capabilities, the company supports customers in construction, manufacturing, energy, and other critical sectors with power solutions.

For more information please visit: https://www.finning.com/en_GB

