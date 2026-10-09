Full refurbishment of 13,000 sq ft of Grade A office space in Southampton completes

Crown House 1 has completed its transformation into a high-quality, Grade A workspace in the heart of Southampton.

Landlord, Craigard, has invested heavily in Crown House 1 since their purchase in 2018 including new and energy-efficient HVAC systems throughout. The design and layout of the property provides a modern, attractive space to suit a variety of businesses.

Spread across four floors, Crown House 1 boasts high-quality facilities close to the train station and within walking distance of parks and restaurants and has a secure car park.

CBRE Southampton and Realest have been instructed to market the 13,000 sq ft opportunity, which can be let as a whole or as separate units.

The ground floor (1,518 sq. ft.) provides a fully fitted, high-specification office suite, ready for immediate occupation. This space has been thoughtfully designed to create an inviting workspace to accelerate productivity and collaboration. The landlord’s attention to detail ensures a light and bright characterful space with a generous kitchen breakout space and zoom room. The suite has been designed using soft colours and a variety of different materials to break the space up and provide a relaxed environment.

The first (4,031 sq. ft.) and second floors (4,026 sq. ft.) offer open-plan floor plates ready for a tenant fit-out. These have been refurbished with LED lighting, new carpets and fully redecorated. The first floor also benefits from its own dedicated shower and toilets.

The Penthouse (3,670 sq ft) provides high-quality workspace with glass partitioning defining a fully fitted kitchen and breakout area, a dedicated boardroom/conference room and bespoke meeting pods. Workstations are provided throughout the space anda distinctive feature that sets the space apart is its dedicated private shower/changing and toilet facilities.

Emma Lockey, Director at CBRE Southampton, said: “The attention to detail in Crown House 1 provides a specification rarely found in a city centre location. In a prime location, the space offers an exciting opportunity for any occupier.”

Lauren Udall, Director at Realest said: “The short supply of quality office suites in the wider Southampton market, allows Crown House 1 to provide occupiers market leading space over a variety of suite sizes.”

David Foster, Craigard said: “We are acutely aware that in order to let office space in today’s market a landlord needs to create a building and environment that occupiers and their employees want to come too and we believe we have done that at Crown House 1. Combined with highly competitive overall occupational costs, and its own secure car park, the building ticks all the boxes.”

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