Techspace signs 15-year lease for new 25,725 sq ft City of London workspace

Techspace announces 9th location as the business plans to double in size over the next three years

Thursday 5th November,flexible workspace and tech occupier specialist Techspace has taken a 15-year lease on 25,725 sq ft of space within the newly refurbished D/ALS on Chiswell Street, marking the latest step in its London expansion.

The deal at the 140,000 sq ft building is with a joint venture between Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Greycoat Real Estate and will provide workspace, amenities and an events space and programme designed for up to 21 scaling tech companies and approximately 400 people.

This marks Techspace’s ninth location across London and Berlin and will open in February 2027. Over 40% of Techspace’s Chiswell Street space has been pre-sold to occupiers, with a target of 50% pre-sold before opening.

The deal forms part of Techspace’s plans to double its portfolio over the next three years, with a focus on central London. The operator is targeting opening two or three sites per year as it expands its footprint.

Alongside workspace, the Chiswell Street space includes 15 meeting rooms, phone booths, a large event space – the largest Techspace has delivered to date – for 160 seated or 200 standing, a gym, wellness studio and roof terrace.

At the centre of the experience will be the Techspace-run members’ lounge and ground-floor café space, which will be open to all occupiers in the building.

Techspace has also recently extended its lease at the newly refurbished 130 Clifton Street, EC2, which it has occupied for 10 years. The extension adds a further 10 years to the lease. Together these agreements underline the operator’s long-term commitment to London.

Jonathan Bevan, CEO of Techspace, said: “We are so confident in the Moorgate location, which has become one of the more active mixed tech and finance corridors in the City, that we’re prepared to underwrite a 15-year commitment on a conventional lease.

“We’ve spent 12 years learning what high-performing teams need from a workspace, and Chiswell Street gives us that space to support ambitious tech businesses while creating amenities that benefit the wider building.”

Dan Higginson, Director, Greycoat Real Estate added: “Greycoat Real Estate and our joint venture partners at Goldman Sachs Asset Management are delighted to welcome Techspace to D/ALS. They will be a fantastic addition to the building; their flexible offices, meeting rooms and conferencing space will provide a valuable amenity to our occupiers, and their operational skills and experience will help to bring our Café Lounge to life as a fully functioning social space. We will work in partnership to enhance the tenant experience across the building, with Techspace delivering a program of events that will appeal to a wide range of ambitious businesses.”

About Techspace

Founded in London in 2012, Techspace provides flexible workspaces for pioneering technology companies across London and Berlin. Its private offices, meeting rooms and event spaces are designed to support ambitious tech businesses as they grow, combining high-quality workspace with technology infrastructure, networking opportunities and a curated programme of events.

Techspace is home to a community of more than 4,000 members from 150 companies across its London and Berlin locations.

www.techspace.co

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