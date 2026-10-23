HG Construction Secures £225m Manchester Tower Contracts to Deliver 895 Homes at Victoria North

HG Construction has secured £225 million of construction contracts from developer FEC to deliver four new residential buildings in Manchester, marking a major step forward in the transformation of the Red Bank neighbourhood within the ambitious Victoria North regeneration programme.

The appointment will see HG Construction deliver a total of 895 new homes across two development plots, NT02 and NT03, supporting the continued expansion of one of Manchester’s most significant residential regeneration areas.

The contracts represent a substantial investment in the next phase of Red Bank, where FEC is progressing plans to establish a new residential neighbourhood north of Manchester city centre, supported by improved infrastructure, public spaces and green amenities.

At plot NT02, HG Construction will deliver a 34-storey residential tower comprising 316 apartments. The development will represent FEC’s first build-to-rent (BTR) scheme within the neighbourhood, introducing professionally managed rental accommodation to the emerging residential district.

Construction at NT02 is scheduled to commence immediately, with completion anticipated by 2029.

The second contract covers plot NT03, where three residential buildings named Falcon, Kingfisher and Midrise will provide a further 579 homes.

Construction of these buildings is expected to begin in early 2027, subject to securing Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator under the Building Safety Act framework.

Together, the four buildings will make a substantial contribution to housing delivery within Victoria North, while adding further density and architectural variety to the evolving Red Bank skyline.

The Gateway 2 process remains an important consideration for major residential developments, requiring detailed regulatory approval before construction can commence on higher-risk buildings.

For developers and contractors, successfully navigating these requirements is increasingly central to maintaining project programmes and progressing high-rise residential schemes through to delivery.

The latest appointments follow significant investment by FEC in the infrastructure and public realm needed to support the wider Red Bank neighbourhood.

These improvements are helping establish the foundations for a connected residential community, with new homes being introduced alongside landscaped spaces and infrastructure intended to support long-term growth.

Anthony Payne, Operations Director at FEC, welcomed the appointment and highlighted the progress being made across the regeneration programme.

“With HG Construction on board we’re ready to deliver the exciting next phase of Red Bank,” he said.

“Following significant investment in infrastructure and public realm, the neighbourhood is really taking shape, with new homes, green spaces and the next phases of development now coming forward.”

For HG Construction, the £225 million package represents a major addition to its residential construction portfolio, with the contractor drawing on its in-house delivery capabilities to support the programme.

The company plans to utilise its self-delivery expertise, including offsite-manufactured bathroom and utility pods, to improve construction efficiency, programme certainty and quality control across the developments.

The use of offsite manufacturing techniques is becoming increasingly important in high-density residential construction, where standardised components can help streamline installation, reduce on-site activities and support consistent building quality.

Adam Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at HG Construction, said the company’s integrated construction approach would be central to delivering the four buildings.

“Our in-house self-delivery capabilities, including offsite bathroom and utility pods, allow us to mobilise efficiently while maintaining greater control over programme execution, quality and safety from the outset,” he said.

“We look forward to working with FEC to deliver high-quality homes and help create a thriving new neighbourhood.”

The Red Bank developments form part of the wider Victoria North regeneration programme, which is reshaping substantial areas to the north of Manchester city centre through residential development, infrastructure investment and the creation of new neighbourhoods.

The introduction of FEC’s first build-to-rent development at NT02 also reflects the continued importance of professionally managed rental housing within Manchester’s expanding residential market.

With construction on the first tower due to commence and the remaining three buildings progressing towards regulatory approval, the £225 million programme will establish another major phase of residential delivery at Red Bank.

Once completed, the four developments will provide 895 additional homes, reinforcing Victoria North’s role in accommodating Manchester’s growing population and supporting the long-term regeneration of the city’s northern districts.

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