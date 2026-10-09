Milton Keynes named UK’s top construction hotspot outside London as opportunity soars

New research reveals the UK locations where the construction industry is thriving, with Milton Keynes taking the top spot.

Milton Keynes has been named the UK’s most thriving construction hotspot outside London, according to new research from construction branding specialists Monster-Mesh.

The study analysed five key indicators across 95 UK locations to identify the towns and cities outside the capital where the construction industry is showing the strongest signs of activity, investment and future growth.

While London continues to dominate the UK construction landscape, the research reveals a number of regional locations where a combination of established construction businesses, economic output, workforce growth, job opportunities and investment in construction branding is helping to drive a thriving local industry. The study by Monster-Mesh ranked locations according to:

Number of construction firms in the region, as a percentage of the UK total

Construction Gross Value Added (GVA) per head

Forecast percentage increase in the construction workforce between 2026 and 2030

Spend on construction branding solutions per 100,000 people

Number of advertised construction jobs per 100,000 people

Each indicator was scored out of 100 before being combined to create an overall index score out of 500. To ensure a fair comparison between locations of different sizes, figures were standardised according to population or presented as percentages.

The UK’s top 10 construction hotspots outside London

(index score out of 500)

1st) Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire: 339

2nd) Rochester, Kent: 318

3rd) Canterbury, Kent: 312

4th) Tunbridge Wells, Kent: 310

5th) Dartford, Kent: 309

6th) Stevenage, Hertfordshire: 308

7th) Chelmsford, Essex: 297

=8th) Oxford, Oxfordshire: 296

=8th) Reading, Berkshire: 296

10th) Cambridge, Cambridgeshire: 279

Milton Keynes named the UK’s top construction hotspot

Milton Keynes has taken the number one position in this year’s ranking, scoring 339 out of 500. The town benefits from the strength of the wider South East construction market, which accounts for 16.9% of the UK’s construction businesses. This is the highest proportion of any region included in the study. Construction in the South East also generates £41,319 in GVA per head, providing a strong economic backdrop for locations such as Milton Keynes.

The city also stands out for the amount being invested in construction branding. Monster-Mesh data shows that £59,211 is spent on construction branding solutions per 100,000 people in Milton Keynes, giving it the highest branding spend among all locations analysed. That investment has also more than doubled year-on-year, with construction branding spend in Milton Keynes increasing by 103% compared with last year.

However, the research suggests that Milton Keynes’ construction market is not simply being driven by branding investment. The region is forecast to see a 3% increase in its construction workforce between 2026 and 2030, while the city currently has five advertised construction jobs for every 100,000 residents.

Mark McLennan, Founder at Monster-Mesh said,

“Milton Keynes taking the top spot from Tunbridge Wells this year is a really interesting result. It demonstrates that a thriving construction sector isn’t necessarily about having the highest number of job vacancies or the fastest workforce growth in isolation. The combination of a strong regional construction base, economic output and business investment all play a part in a thriving local sector.

“The particularly strong increase in construction branding spend is also worth highlighting. Businesses don’t generally invest in their visibility unless they see an opportunity to compete and grow, so this could be a useful indicator of the confidence within Milton Keynes’ construction sector.”

Rochester takes second place

Rochester has climbed into second place, scoring 318 out of 500. Like Milton Keynes, Rochester benefits from the wider strength of the South East construction industry, with 16.9% of UK construction firms located across the region and construction generating £41,319 in GVA per head.

Construction branding investment is particularly strong in Rochester, reaching £44,246 per 100,000 people, and perhaps more significantly, branding spend has increased by 104% year-on-year. This suggests a rise in investment from construction businesses looking to increase their visibility and compete for new opportunities.

Rochester currently has 12 advertised construction jobs per 100,000 people, while the regional construction workforce is forecast to increase by 3% between 2026 and 2030.

Canterbury comes in at third place

Canterbury takes third place with an overall index score of 312. The Kent location combines the strength of the wider South East construction market with significant investment in construction branding. Construction businesses in Canterbury are spending £37,356 per 100,000 people on branding solutions, representing a 14% increase compared with last year.

The location also has 25 advertised construction jobs per 100,000 people, while the wider South East is expected to see construction workforce growth of 3% between 2026 and 2030.

With 16.9% of the UK’s construction firms located across the wider South East and construction generating £41,319 in GVA per head, Canterbury’s position in the top three highlights the continuing strength of Kent and the wider South East as a construction hub.

Mark said,

“London will always be an enormous construction market, but it’s important not to overlook what’s happening elsewhere in the UK.

“This year’s research shows some really interesting regional hotspots. Milton Keynes, Rochester and Canterbury are leading the way, while locations such as Dartford, Stevenage, Oxford and Reading are seeing particularly significant increases in construction branding investment.

“The construction landscape is constantly changing, and looking beyond London gives us a much better picture of where businesses are investing, where employment opportunities are emerging and where the sector could be heading next.”

Construction branding investment surges across UK cities

Construction businesses across the UK are significantly increasing their investment in branding, with the number of construction branding units ordered over the past year rising by 89%, while total spend on construction branding has increased by an even greater 94%.

The latest Monster-Mesh data reveals the cities where construction branding investment is growing fastest, with Bath recording the biggest increase in spending, up by an impressive 297% over the past year.

Portsmouth follows closely behind, with construction branding spend increasing by 295%, while Slough saw spending rise by 285%.

For further information about the study and to speak to the team, visit Monster-Mesh.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals