Related Argent has unveiled its latest collection of design-led rental apartments at Ferry Island, marking the final phase of a major residential-led regeneration programme in Tottenham Hale, North London.

Comprising 484 Build to Rent (BTR) apartments, Ferry Island represents the culmination of more than a decade of development activity by Related Argent across its 3.5-acre regeneration masterplan.

The wider development, which has a gross development value exceeding £600 million, has delivered 1,032 homes across private sale, affordable housing and professionally managed rental accommodation, alongside approximately 16,000 sq ft of retail space.

Landmark Architecture and Residential Design

Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), with JRL Group as construction partner, Ferry Island comprises two residential buildings offering a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The development introduces a distinctive architectural presence to Tottenham Hale, with elevated views across Walthamstow Wetlands and the London skyline.

Interior design specialists Conran and Partners and AGC BTR have contributed to the creation of contemporary residential environments that draw inspiration from Tottenham Hale's industrial heritage and surrounding natural landscape.

AGC BTR has furnished 90% of the apartments and all communal amenity spaces, incorporating bespoke furniture, natural materials, textured finishes and carefully selected artwork.

The interiors feature earthy colour palettes, solid oak furniture, woven fabrics and planting installations, creating a connection between the buildings and the surrounding landscape.

The approach demonstrates the increasingly important role of interior architecture, specialist furnishings and design-led fit-out in differentiating modern Build to Rent developments.

Creating Lifestyle-Focused Residential Environments

Ferry Island offers approximately 15,000 sq ft of communal amenity space, reflecting the growing importance of resident wellbeing, convenience and social interaction within professionally managed rental developments.

Facilities include a gym and fitness suite, co-working lounges, a music lounge, screening room, dedicated social spaces and landscaped rooftop terraces.

Located adjacent to Tottenham Hale Underground station, the development also benefits from excellent public transport connectivity, supporting more sustainable travel choices.

Related Argent will manage the residential accommodation and communal facilities directly, maintaining a long-term interest in the operational performance, presentation and management of the development.

Supporting Mixed-Use Regeneration

The wider Tottenham Hale masterplan extends beyond residential construction, incorporating new commercial accommodation, public spaces and community infrastructure.

Related Argent has secured several retail and service occupiers at Ferry Island, including independent organic grocery retailer Harvest N17, Simply Fresh, beauty salon Nailology and children's nursery and activity club MePlace.

These additions are intended to activate ground-floor commercial spaces, increase footfall and provide convenient everyday services for residents and the surrounding community.

The integration of residential, retail, leisure and community facilities demonstrates how large-scale urban regeneration can create neighbourhoods that support a broader range of local needs.

Expanding Related Argent's Build to Rent Portfolio

Ferry Island represents a significant milestone in Related Argent's expanding residential property portfolio.

The company now manages more than 1,200 rental homes across three London developments, including Author at King's Cross, The Maple at Brent Cross Town and Ferry Island at Tottenham Hale.

A further 900 apartments are in the development pipeline, with the company targeting the delivery of another 3,000 rental homes by the end of the decade.

For the construction, architecture and property sectors, Ferry Island demonstrates how comprehensive masterplanning, high-rise residential construction, specialist interior fit-out and long-term property management can combine to transform established urban locations.

The completion of the development marks an important chapter in Tottenham Hale's regeneration, establishing a new residential destination that combines contemporary architecture, design-led living, commercial facilities and professionally managed accommodation.