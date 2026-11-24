Railpen, manager of the around £36bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has signed Spacemade, the UK’s fastest-growing flexible workspace operator, at Multistory, its 195,000 sq ft (NIA) office building in Birmingham. The operator will occupy approximately 25,000 sq ft, bringing a new flexible workspace offer to the city and further strengthening Multistory’s position as a destination for modern businesses.

At a glance Railpen , manager of the around £36bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has signed Spacemade , the UK’s fastest-growing flexible workspace operator, at Multistory, its 195,000 sq ft (NIA) office building in Birmingham.

The operator will occupy approximately 25,000 sq ft, bringing a new flexible workspace offer to the city and further strengthening Multistory’s position as a destination for modern businesses.

Multistory will be Spacemade’s 18th location, taking its portfolio to around 300,000 sq ft, and its second site in Birmingham.

Spacemade is a hospitality-led flexible workspace operator, providing private offices, coworking, meeting rooms and event spaces. Multistory will be Spacemade’s 18th location, taking its portfolio to around 300,000 sq ft, and its second site in Birmingham. The expansion reflects the company’s confidence in the city’s growth. With Multistory, Spacemade expects to serve around 1,000 members across its Birmingham locations.

The letting reflects the growing importance of workspaces being adaptable, offering choice and flexibility in the office market, but also delivering the quality, amenity and connectivity that employees are looking for from their employers. This aligns with Railpen’s wider vision for its office portfolio – to create high-quality, sustainable, and amenity-rich workplaces that respond to the evolving needs of modern occupiers, support employee wellbeing, and deliver long-term value for its members. Spacemade will broaden the range of workspace available at Multistory, complementing its Grade A offices and extensive shared amenities.

Alex Luker, Senior Asset Manager at Railpen, commented: “Our ambition for Multistory is to create a workplace that sets a new benchmark in Birmingham for quality, sustainability, and experience for staff. That means working with like-minded partners, such as Spacemade. They provide businesses with the flexibility and adaptability they need in a high-quality environment that promotes collaboration and wellbeing. Together with Multistory’s wider amenity offer, we are reframing high-quality, highly productive offices in the UK’s second city.”

Jonny Rosenblatt, Co-Founder of Spacemade, added: “The best workplaces do more than give people somewhere to work. They create the conditions for people to feel part of something, exchange ideas and make connections that can lead to new opportunities. Multistory already has the scale and ambition to be a real destination for Birmingham businesses. We’re proud to be partnering with Railpen to bring that sense of community to life.”

Located at the heart of Birmingham’s central business district, Multistory brings together two existing buildings through an extensive refurbishment programme, creating a modern future-focused workplace in a highly connected location. The building is a three-minute walk from Birmingham Snow Hill station, and within easy reach of New Street and the city’s wider transport network.

The development also plays an important role in supporting Birmingham’s continued regeneration, contributing to the evolution of the city centre as a place to work, meet, and spend time. By combining offices with retail, leisure, and shared amenities, Multistory is designed to create a more connected working environment that benefits occupiers, employees, and the wider city.

This approach is echoed across Railpen’s wider office portfolio, with its wider strategy to invest in and reposition high-quality office assets in key UK locations, responding to occupier demand for sustainable, amenity-rich workplaces. Recent milestones include the appointment of a preferred contractor for the refurbishment of The Fenner, Railpen’s 100,000 sq ft office development at Red Lion Square in Holborn. Railpen has also secured planning consent for the redevelopment of 12 Smithfield in the City of London, which will deliver more than 122,000 sq ft of office and amenity space, and continues to press ahead with itsCambridge Innovation Cluster, comprising 11 assets totalling more than 1.9m sq ft, including Mill Yard and Botanic Place, both currently under construction.

CBRE, Avison Young, and Newmark are the office agents at Multistory, with V7 Asset Management advising.