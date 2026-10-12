Boots Secures £6.7bn Takeover as Weston Family Targets New Era of Retail Investment

One of Britain’s best-known high street retailers is entering a new chapter following the announcement of a £6.7 billion takeover of Boots by Canada’s billionaire Weston family, bringing the prospect of renewed investment across its extensive UK and Ireland retail estate.

The $8.9 billion (£6.7 billion) acquisition, being undertaken through the family’s holding company Wittington Investments, will see Boots move into long-term private ownership, with plans to strengthen the business through further capital investment and a renewed focus on its retail operations.

The transaction includes Boots’ UK and Ireland businesses, Boots Opticians, No7 Beauty Company, its Thailand operations and international franchised businesses. Completion is expected in early 2027.

For the UK retail property sector, the deal represents a significant change in ownership for a business operating approximately 1,800 stores nationwide, with a substantial presence across traditional high streets, shopping centres and retail destinations.

The acquisition also raises the prospect of future investment in Boots’ physical retail estate, including potential store modernisation, refurbishment and improvements to customer-facing facilities, although specific property investment programmes have yet to be announced.

Galen Weston, Chair of Wittington Investments, will become Chair of Boots following the acquisition.

Commenting on the transaction, Weston said: “We see a meaningful opportunity to make a great business even better through stable long-term ownership, further capital investment, and the renewed operating focus required to serve customers with excellence for generations to come.”

The Weston family brings considerable international retail experience to the acquisition, with interests including Canadian grocery giant Loblaw Companies and pharmacy retailer Shoppers Drug Mart.

The family also has a long association with British retail property, having previously owned the landmark Selfridges department store business between 2003 and 2021.

A separate UK branch of the Weston family is also the majority shareholder in Associated British Foods, the parent company of Primark, one of the UK’s largest fashion retailers.

Boots is being acquired from US private equity firm Sycamore Partners and the Pessina family, with Sycamore having held its investment for approximately 18 months.

The change in ownership comes at a time when major retailers continue to reassess their physical store portfolios, balancing the growth of digital commerce with investment in modern retail environments, customer experience and the long-term performance of their property assets.

For a business with Boots’ extensive national presence, the management and development of its retail estate will remain an important part of its operational strategy.

Its network encompasses a broad range of property formats, from smaller town centre pharmacies to larger retail stores incorporating beauty, healthcare, optical and other customer services.

The scale of the portfolio also creates opportunities for the wider built environment supply chain, including retail fit-out specialists, building services contractors, facilities management providers, property consultants and refurbishment contractors, should the new owners pursue an expanded programme of investment.

Founded in Nottingham in 1849 by John Boot, who opened a herbalist store offering more affordable alternatives to traditional medicines, Boots has developed into one of the most recognisable names in British retail.

The company’s latest annual results reported sales of £7.5 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 3.2%, demonstrating the continuing scale of its operations across the UK market.

With the takeover expected to complete in early 2027, attention will now turn to the new owners’ long-term strategy and how further capital investment could shape the future of Boots’ retail estate.

For Britain’s high streets and shopping centres, the commitment to long-term ownership of such an established retailer offers an encouraging signal for the continued importance of physical stores within the evolving retail landscape.

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