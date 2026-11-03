Costa Coffee Targets Nationwide Expansion with New Drive-Through, Retail Park and High Street Developments

Costa Coffee has unveiled its latest UK property requirements as the hospitality operator looks to accelerate its expansion across England, Scotland and Wales, creating fresh opportunities for retail landlords, property developers and the construction and fit-out sectors.

Working alongside long-standing property adviser Savills, the coffee chain is actively seeking new locations across retail parks, shopping centres, high streets, transport hubs and prominent roadside destinations.

The latest requirements follow the opening of more than 80 new Costa Coffee locations during 2025, with the company continuing to invest in both new stores and improvements to its existing property portfolio.

Drive-Through Developments Remain a Major Priority

Drive-through expansion remains a central element of Costa Coffee’s property strategy, with the operator targeting units ranging from 1,250 sq ft to 2,200 sq ft.

The preferred locations include out-of-town and edge-of-town roadside sites, particularly those positioned close to supermarkets, retail warehousing and established leisure destinations.

According to Savills’ published acquisition requirements, suitable drive-through sites should ideally be located on major arterial roads with traffic flows of at least 15,000 vehicles per day.

Costa is seeking leasehold opportunities with dedicated drive-through lanes, external seating and either dedicated or shared customer parking. Typical site requirements extend to approximately half an acre, with conversions of existing buildings also under consideration.

For developers and contractors, the requirements present opportunities for new-build roadside units, the redevelopment of existing commercial properties and the integration of drive-through facilities within wider retail and leisure schemes.

Retail Parks and Shopping Centres Targeted

Costa Coffee is also seeking further opportunities within established retail parks, with preferred units generally ranging between 1,500 sq ft and 2,500 sq ft.

Both freestanding buildings and units within existing retail terraces will be considered, provided they offer strong visibility, convenient parking and opportunities for external seating.

Locations alongside major foodstores, national retailers and leisure operators are particularly attractive, reflecting the importance of established customer footfall and complementary retail activity.

High streets and shopping centres remain another important part of the expansion programme, with Costa targeting prominent commercial units capable of accommodating modern coffee shop layouts and customer seating.

The operator is also considering locations within universities, hospitals and leisure destinations, where regular visitor numbers can support trading throughout the day.

These requirements create potential opportunities for landlords looking to reposition vacant retail accommodation, as well as developers delivering new mixed-use and commercial schemes.

Transport Hubs and Travel Locations Offer Further Growth

Alongside larger coffee shops, Costa is seeking smaller format units within railway stations, transport interchanges and other high-footfall travel destinations.

These locations can accommodate units from approximately 125 sq ft, with the company considering grab-and-go kiosks, conventional retail units and conversions of existing commercial space.

The flexibility of these formats allows Costa to explore opportunities within buildings where larger hospitality units may not be practical.

For transport operators, commercial landlords and developers, this creates opportunities to incorporate coffee outlets into station refurbishments, passenger facilities and wider transport-led regeneration projects.

Savills Partnership Supports Long-Term Property Strategy

Costa’s latest acquisition drive builds on its established relationship with Savills, which was expanded in April 2025 after approximately two decades of collaboration.

The agreement extended Savills’ high street and shopping centre acquisition remit across the country, excluding locations within the M25, alongside its existing work on drive-through, roadside and travel-focused developments.

Matt Brown, Director in Savills’ retail team, previously highlighted the importance of identifying new sites while also improving the performance of existing stores through relocations, expansions and more suitable property configurations.

Tom Falk, Head of Property at Costa Coffee, also emphasised the company’s commitment to expanding its estate and ensuring its existing locations remain aligned with changing customer requirements.

The wider property strategy is supported by Colliers, which was appointed in October 2025 to provide estate management services across more than 1,600 Costa-operated UK sites under a five-year agreement.

The appointment covers property management, lease administration, data analytics and other professional services, highlighting the scale of the property infrastructure supporting Costa’s retail operations.

New Opportunities for the Construction and Retail Fit-Out Sectors

Costa Coffee’s continued expansion offers potential opportunities across several areas of the built environment, including new commercial developments, retail refurbishments, building conversions and specialist hospitality fit-outs.

New drive-through locations require careful consideration of vehicle access, parking arrangements, external seating and the integration of customer facilities within constrained commercial sites.

Meanwhile, high street and shopping centre openings can involve substantial internal alterations, mechanical and electrical installations, commercial kitchen facilities and improvements to existing retail accommodation.

The company’s willingness to consider conversions is also relevant to landlords seeking alternative occupiers for underused commercial buildings.

With acquisition requirements spanning everything from compact transport kiosks to purpose-built roadside coffee shops, Costa’s strategy reflects the increasing diversity of hospitality property formats across the UK.

As the operator continues to identify new sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales, its expansion programme is expected to remain an important source of activity for retail property owners, developers, contractors and specialist fit-out companies.

The latest requirements reinforce Costa Coffee’s commitment to strengthening its physical retail presence while adapting its property portfolio to changing consumer habits, travel patterns and the evolving UK retail and hospitality landscape.

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