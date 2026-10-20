Glenbrook Secures Gateway 2 Approval for Landmark 44-Storey Manchester Tower as Domis Prepares for Construction

Developer Glenbrook has secured Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) for its landmark 44-storey residential tower in Manchester, clearing a major regulatory hurdle and paving the way for Domis to commence construction in 2027.

The 364-home development on Whitworth Street West, close to Deansgate station, has now secured planning permission, funding and the necessary building safety approval, providing a clear route towards delivering one of the latest additions to Manchester’s rapidly evolving skyline.

Designed by architectural practice Sheppard Robson, the scheme will become Glenbrook’s tallest development to date and represents a significant addition to the company’s expanding residential portfolio across Greater Manchester.

The project has also received an important financial boost, with Glenbrook securing £17 million from the Greater Manchester Good Growth Fund to address a development viability gap and help bring the scheme forward.

The funding support highlights the challenges facing major residential developments, particularly high-rise projects where construction costs, regulatory requirements and financial viability continue to influence delivery programmes.

With Gateway 2 approval now secured, the project can progress towards its construction phase, with Domis lined up to deliver the development.

The 44-storey tower will provide 364 new homes alongside residential amenity facilities and improvements to the surrounding public realm, contributing to the continued regeneration of Manchester’s southern city centre.

Its location close to Deansgate railway station and the Metrolink network places the development within one of Manchester’s best-connected residential and commercial districts, providing convenient access to employment, retail, leisure and hospitality destinations.

The scheme will also contribute to the ongoing transformation of the area surrounding Whitworth Street West, where residential development continues to reshape former commercial and underutilised urban sites.

Securing Gateway 2 approval represents a particularly important milestone under the Building Safety Act framework, which requires higher-risk residential buildings to receive regulatory approval before relevant construction work can begin.

The process involves detailed scrutiny of building designs and safety arrangements, placing greater responsibility on developers, contractors and design teams to demonstrate compliance before progressing to the construction stage.

Daniel Roberts, Development Director at Glenbrook, welcomed the approval and emphasised the importance of building safety throughout the project.

“Health and safety is of paramount importance to Glenbrook and securing Gateway 2 approval represents a crucial milestone for Whitworth Street West, our tallest building to date,” he said.

“The approval reflects the significant work undertaken by our team and project partners to progress the scheme through the BSR’s rigorous approvals process.”

Roberts added that the milestone provides the confidence needed to advance the development towards construction.

“We can now move into the next phase of delivery as we work towards bringing this landmark development forward and making a start on site in 2027.”

The Whitworth Street West project will further strengthen Glenbrook’s presence in Greater Manchester, where its residential portfolio already includes Vox, Trilogy, High Definition, Duet and Lumina Village.

The developer has established a growing track record of delivering residential schemes across the region, contributing to the expansion of Manchester’s urban housing market and the creation of new city centre neighbourhoods.

For Domis, the anticipated construction appointment would represent another substantial high-rise residential project in Manchester, with the 44-storey building adding to the pipeline of major developments planned across the city.

The project also reflects the continued importance of public and private sector collaboration in unlocking residential investment, with the £17 million Good Growth Fund contribution helping overcome financial barriers that might otherwise delay delivery.

With the key regulatory and financial requirements now in place, attention will turn towards construction mobilisation and the planned 2027 start on site.

Once delivered, the development will provide 364 additional homes within central Manchester, reinforcing the city’s ongoing residential growth and adding a prominent new landmark to its skyline.

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