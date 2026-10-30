GPE Unveils Major Soho Square Redevelopment with 90,000 Sq Ft of Offices and Retail

Great Portland Estates (GPE) has announced plans to redevelop its Soho Square Estate in central London, delivering approximately 90,000 sq ft of premium office and retail accommodation in one of the West End’s most prominent commercial locations.

The major mixed-use development will provide approximately 75,000 sq ft of modern office space alongside 15,000 sq ft of retail accommodation fronting Oxford Street, creating a new commercial destination within the heart of London’s West End.

Located close to Tottenham Court Road station, the redevelopment will benefit from excellent transport connections, including access to the Elizabeth line, strengthening the area’s appeal to major office occupiers and retailers.

The scheme forms part of GPE’s wider investment strategy to expand its portfolio of high-quality commercial properties in central London, complementing its existing Soho assets, including 141 Wardour Street and 16 Dufour’s Place.

Demolition works are expected to commence shortly, with the completed development targeted for summer 2030.

The project represents a significant investment in the transformation of existing commercial property, responding to growing demand for modern, well-connected workplaces and high-quality retail environments.

The proposed office accommodation will be positioned to attract businesses seeking a flagship headquarters in the West End, while the Oxford Street retail frontage will contribute to one of London’s most established shopping destinations.

Piers Blewitt, Director of Development Management at GPE, highlighted the strategic importance of the redevelopment.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a flagship HQ at one of the West End’s most sought-after locations,” he said.

“Just moments from Tottenham Court Road station, the scheme builds on our successful Elizabeth line strategy and responds directly to demand for best-in-class, well-connected workplaces.”

Blewitt added that GPE believes the development will enter the market at an advantageous time, with the company estimating that demand for premium office accommodation will significantly exceed supply between now and 2030.

For the construction and commercial property sectors, the redevelopment represents another substantial addition to London’s office and mixed-use development pipeline.

The project also reinforces the continued importance of Oxford Street and Soho as destinations for commercial investment, where modern office accommodation, retail facilities and transport connectivity are central to long-term property strategies.

With completion scheduled for summer 2030, GPE’s Soho Square Estate redevelopment will deliver a major new commercial building, strengthening the West End’s office market while introducing additional retail space to one of the capital’s busiest shopping districts.

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