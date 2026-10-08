North West Construction Hub passes £700m milestone for projects procured since 2023

Over £700m of public sector construction projects have now been procured through the latest frameworks of the North West Construction Hub (NWCH).

Two leisure projects for Fylde Council at St Annes and Kirkham, with a combined procurement value of £10.16m, took the total value procured through the current NWCH frameworks beyond £700m. The schemes are being delivered in partnership with Places Leisure.

Since 2023, projects procured through the frameworks have spanned local government, education, blue light services, leisure, regeneration and other community infrastructure.

NWCH is a not-for-profit public sector procurement organisation and is led by a board comprising representatives from public sector organisations across the North West, with Manchester City Council acting as the legal entity behind the organisation.

The Hub operates four construction frameworks, enabling public sector organisations to procure projects ranging from small works to major capital schemes worth more than £25m.



These include its Small Works Framework for projects valued from £2,000 to £1m; Low Value Framework for schemes between £1m and £4m; Medium Value Framework covering projects from £3m to £8m; and High Value Framework for projects valued at £8m and above.



The High Value Framework is itself divided into projects worth £8m to £25m and major schemes valued at more than £25m.

One of the most high-profile projects procured through NWCH is Eden Project Morecambe, where VINCI Building was appointed through the High Value Framework in April 2026 to deliver the landmark development on Morecambe’s seafront.



Current and recently procured schemes include the £85m St Helens town centre regeneration programme with VINCI; the £41.8m Radcliffe Hub; Morgan Sindall’s £17.6m Acoustics Building at the University of Salford; and an £8m programme at Wilmslow High School being delivered by Conlon Construction.

Other projects include the £5.5m Heywood Civic Centre scheme, the £1.4m Radcliffe Enterprise Centre, a £900,000 project for National Museums Liverpool and a £1m Tawd Valley Housing scheme.

Established in 2009, NWCH was created to help public sector organisations procure construction projects efficiently while improving collaboration and the wider value generated from public investment.

St Helens Town Centre Vinci Market Street View

Its frameworks have been developed by the public sector and provide organisations with access to contractors which have already undergone a rigorous procurement and evaluation process. NWCH says contractors can be appointed in as little as six weeks where project programmes require it.

Arina Cernysiova, NWCH Framework Lead, said: “Reaching the £700 million mark is an incredible milestone and a fantastic reflection of the continued confidence our clients place in our frameworks.



“NWCH is demonstrating what can be achieved through strong relationships and collaborative procurement, and we’re proud to see projects delivered through the Hub, supporting the continued regeneration of the North West.

“We also place a major emphasis on ensuring public investment creates wider social value, supporting local supply chains, employment and skills, sustainability and long-term benefits for communities.”

Jonathan Noad, Chief Officer Sustainable Growth at Lancaster City Council, said: “I have used NWCH for a number of years on a range of complex and smaller projects. One such recent project is Eden Project Morecambe.

“The NWCH team is always willing to add value to our projects by bringing in their own expertise and perspectives and introducing us to other comparable projects. The fact they are run as a public body and pride themselves on social value sets them apart from other framework providers.”

Warden Construction, which employs 97 people and is based in Lancashire and Warrington, is appointed to NWCH’s current Small Works, Low Value and Medium Value frameworks.

Ian Williams, managing director of Warden Construction, said: “Passing £700m of projects procured through the current frameworks demonstrates the confidence public sector organisations across the North West continue to place in the Hub.

“As a framework partner, we regularly see the benefits the Hub provides to local authority and public sector clients. Its greatest strength is that it offers a trusted, compliant and low-risk procurement route, giving clients confidence that projects can progress efficiently while maintaining high standards of governance and accountability.

“Through its focus on social value, the Hub is also helping ensure public sector investment leaves a positive and lasting legacy in communities across the North West.”

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