Increased revenue, product lines and customer demand for Prologis Essentials

Prologis Essentials, the company’s turnkey warehouse solutions platform, has seen a significant rise in demand over the past 12 months, representing a near doubling in revenue for the business line.

In 2026, over 30 major projects have been completed for a range of customers, including those currently operating from a Prologis facility and those who own or lease from elsewhere.

Projects the team have been involved with have been wide-ranging across the lifespan of a logistics operation, including the turnkey fit-out of new distribution centres, setting up new manufacturing facilities, the expansion of onsite storage through mezzanine floor installations, the refurbishment of office and amenity and the installation of LED lighting, fire and lighting systems.

Projects are delivered with a “white-glove” mentality: taking complex operational requirements and seamlessly co-ordinating services and suppliers with a single point of contact for project management, procurement and consultancy.

To support the business’ continued growth, Prologis Essentials recently hired Essentials Solutions Manager, Liam Jarvis, to the team. Liam has an extensive background within logistics operation, including over nine years at SSI Schaefer, a leading provider of intralogistics, materials handling and storage systems.

Liam’s appointment enables the further growth of the Essentials business, creates additional bandwidth and furthers Prologis’ technical knowledge. He will predominantly support customers in the London and South East markets; two of Prologis UK’s primary areas of operation.

Danny Bostock, Operations Essentials Lead, Prologis UK, said: “Since I joined Prologis to establish the Essentials business here in the UK, we’ve experienced a 600% growth in Gross Sales. That level of growth has allowed the team and the proposition that we offer customers to both expand.

“In an industry-first, we’re offering our services not just to the Prologis customer base. The whole market can benefit from our design consultancy, procurement power and project management expertise across the lifespan of their operational needs – from moving in and the initial fit-out, capacity expansion or refurbishments to moving out and the removal of elements like racking and mezzanine flooring at lease expiry.

“The combination of a highly experienced internal team with an expansive network of suppliers and their knowledge means that we’re able to cater to the increase in demand. Liam’s experience and knowledge make him a much-welcomed addition to the team, and we wish him all the success with us at Prologis.”

Liam Jarvis, Essentials Solutions Manager, Prologis UK, said: “The Prologis approach means simplifying, streamlining, and solving problems for our customers. The team are increasingly seeing calls for more bespoke and technically sophisticated fit-outs, which means constantly expanding our expertise and trusted supplier base.

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