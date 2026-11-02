JLL Strengthens UK Retail Property Market Position with Acquisition of KLM

Global real estate consultancy JLL has strengthened its position in the UK retail property market following the acquisition of London-based specialist advisory firm KLM, expanding its capabilities across retail leasing, property investment and strategic consultancy.

The acquisition will see 17 members of KLM’s team join JLL, bringing together specialist retail property expertise and established client relationships to create an enhanced advisory platform serving landlords, investors, developers and occupiers across London and the wider UK.

The move reflects JLL’s continued investment in the retail sector at a time when demand for physical retail space remains resilient, despite ongoing economic pressures and changing consumer spending patterns.

KLM is an established retail property agency and lease advisory specialist, with a strong presence across London’s commercial property market and regional retail destinations.

Its client portfolio includes prominent organisations such as The Crown Estate, the South Kensington Estate and Pret a Manger, demonstrating its experience in advising major property owners and retail occupiers.

By integrating KLM’s specialist knowledge with its international real estate platform, JLL aims to strengthen its ability to support clients across retail leasing, investment transactions, asset strategy and wider property advisory services.

Renewed Confidence in the UK Retail Property Market

The acquisition comes as the UK retail property sector continues to evolve, with landlords, developers and occupiers increasingly focused on securing high-quality commercial space in established shopping destinations.

JLL believes consumer spending has remained stronger than anticipated, despite wider economic challenges, supporting continued demand for physical retail accommodation.

The consultancy attributes part of this resilience to households reducing their savings rates to maintain spending levels despite relatively weak income growth.

Although economic headwinds remain, JLL anticipates that UK consumers could demonstrate continued resilience through the final quarter of 2026 and beyond.

This outlook reinforces the importance of physical stores within retailers’ wider commercial strategies, particularly in prime high street locations, shopping centres and established retail destinations.

For the commercial property and construction sectors, sustained demand for retail space can support investment in store refurbishments, commercial fit-outs, property repositioning and the redevelopment of existing retail assets.

Expanding JLL’s Retail Advisory Expertise

Matthew Richards, UK Chief Executive Officer at JLL, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition and its contribution to the company’s retail property capabilities.

“This acquisition reflects the strategic fit between KLM and JLL and our continued focus on London as a world-leading retail destination and global financial centre,” he said.

“Bringing KLM’s specialist expertise together with our platform strengthens our ability to serve global occupiers who demand consistency and deep market knowledge across London and the wider UK.”

The addition of KLM will provide JLL with further specialist knowledge of retail leasing markets, landlord and tenant relationships, and commercial property investment opportunities.

The acquisition also strengthens JLL’s ability to advise international retailers seeking to establish or expand their physical store networks within the UK.

As retailers continue reviewing their property requirements, access to detailed market knowledge and strategic advice is becoming increasingly important in identifying suitable locations and negotiating commercial leasing arrangements.

KLM Team Joins Global Real Estate Platform

For KLM, joining JLL represents an opportunity to combine its established retail property expertise with the resources and international reach of a global real estate consultancy.

James Andrews, Partner at KLM, welcomed the acquisition and highlighted the opportunities it would create for the firm’s clients and employees.

“Joining JLL represents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients,” he said.

“JLL’s global platform, resources, and commitment to the retail sector will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Andrews added that the team looked forward to contributing to JLL’s retail platform while maintaining the specialist expertise and client relationships that have supported KLM’s development.

The acquisition is expected to create opportunities for closer collaboration between retail agency, investment advisory and other property consultancy disciplines.

Supporting Retail Investment and Property Development

Paul Marshall, Head of Retail Agency at JLL, said the acquisition demonstrated the company’s commitment to investing in areas where it holds a competitive advantage.

“KLM brings specialist retail capability and long-standing client relationships that complement our existing platform with minimal overlap,” he said.

“Together, we can compete at scale and deliver a holistic view of the retail sector across the built environment.”

Marshall also highlighted the growing demand among clients for consistent advisory services and specialist retail expertise across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For property owners and developers, the integration of the two businesses will provide access to a broader range of services supporting retail asset management, leasing strategies, investment transactions and commercial property performance.

The acquisition also reflects the increasing importance of combining local market expertise with international investment knowledge, particularly as major retail destinations compete to attract occupiers and maintain long-term commercial value.

With 17 KLM specialists joining its UK operations, JLL is positioning itself to capture further opportunities within the retail property market, strengthening its ability to advise on everything from individual retail units and high street portfolios to major shopping destinations and mixed-use commercial developments.

The transaction represents another significant development within the UK property consultancy sector, underlining continued confidence in the long-term importance of physical retail environments and the specialist expertise required to manage, invest in and develop them.

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