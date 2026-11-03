Glenigan launches Building Materials Forecast to predict future UK construction product demand

New service combines construction activity, building stock, replacement cycles and renovation demand to give manufacturers and suppliers a forward-looking view of UK market demand.

Glenigan, part of Hubexo, today announced the launch of Building Materials Forecast, a new subscription service that forecasts future demand for construction products and materials across the UK.

Unlike forecasts based primarily on new construction activity, Building Materials Forecast combines project intelligence with analysis of the existing building stock, replacement cycles, renovation activity and wider market data. This provides manufacturers and suppliers with a more complete view of where demand is expected to grow, when it will emerge and which products will benefit.

The service brings together Glenigan’s UK construction intelligence with a forecasting methodology developed and applied across European construction markets for more than 30 years.

Drawing on official statistics, proprietary market research, NBS specification data and Glenigan project intelligence, Building Materials Forecast translates construction and building-stock activity into product-level demand forecasts across sectors and regions.

Caption: Building Materials Forecast shows where and when demand for specific construction products is expected to grow.

Christian Mjønes, Vice President, Construction Market Intelligence at Hubexo, said:

“Knowing what will be built is only part of the picture. To understand future demand for building materials, you also need to understand what is already built, when products need replacing, and how renovation activity is developing.

Building Materials Forecast brings those dimensions together. It turns construction and building-stock data into a forward-looking view of product demand helping businesses anticipate where demand is moving, identify opportunities earlier and make better commercial decisions.”

Users can explore forecast demand by product category, construction sector and region, supporting market planning, sales prioritisation and investment decisions

Building Materials Forecast is available now. For more information, visit www.glenigan.com/building-materials-forecast

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals