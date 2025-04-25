Supermarket Income REIT Forms £1 Billion Joint Venture with Blue Owl

Supermarket Income REIT has launched a strategic joint venture with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, a leading US asset manager with more than $250 billion (£188 billion) in assets under management. The partnership marks Blue Owl’s first major investment into the UK grocery real estate sector.

The joint venture, which aims to scale to £1 billion over time, begins with a seed portfolio of eight supermarket assets from Supermarket Income REIT’s existing holdings. These properties were transferred into the venture at a 3% premium to their December 2024 book value, representing a combined worth of £403 million. The portfolio delivers an average net initial yield of 6.6% and a weighted average unexpired lease term of 11 years.

Supermarket Income REIT retains a 50% stake in the venture and has received approximately £200 million in cash from the asset sale. The company will continue to manage the assets, earning a management fee of 0.6% per annum on the gross asset value, along with a performance-based fee if financial targets are achieved.

The REIT, which specialises in grocery-anchored property investment, views the partnership as a platform for future growth, offering access to third-party capital and building on its recent strategic progress.

Robert Abraham, CEO of Supermarket Income REIT, commented: “The joint venture with Blue Owl’s managed funds brings a high-quality strategic partner that shares our belief in the strength and resilience of UK grocery assets. With ambitions to scale to £1 billion, this venture is a major endorsement of our expertise and track record in the sector.”

He added that the move forms part of a broader strategy announced in late 2024, which includes renewing key leases, reducing operational costs through internalised management, and undertaking further capital recycling to enhance shareholder returns.

Marc Zahr, co-president and global head of real assets at Blue Owl, said: “SUPR stands out as the UK’s leading investor in grocery real estate. We are pleased to partner with a company that brings deep knowledge and proven performance in this space. Our collaboration will allow us to tap into an attractive pipeline of assets in what we see as a resilient and growing sector.”

