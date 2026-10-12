Former golf course reborn as major new coastal nature reserve for the National Trust

A former golf course on the Lincolnshire coast has been transformed into a new wetland nature reserve by the National Trust, in an ambitious coastal nature restoration project.

Sandilands has officially opened to the public following a six-year programme of planning, consultation, extensive landscaping and habitat creation.

The site now includes a network of newly established wetlands and extensive planting, accessibleboardwalks, trails and visitor facilities – including a cafe, more car parking, changing place facilities, and a community space.

Newark-based practice Influence Landscape Planning & Design acted as lead consultant and landscape architects for the National Trust, helping transform the 30-hectare site from a landscape once dominated by fairways into a mosaic of wetlands, grassland and coastal scrub designed to help wildlife and nature thrive.

National Trust Director of Land & Nature, Harry Bowell said: “This project reflects our ambition to create places where people and nature can thrive together.

“From fairways to flyways, by restoring habitats, improving access to green space and inspiring people to engage with the natural world, Sandilands shows how restoring nature can create inspiring places for people to spend time and connect with the outdoors.”

Sandilands sits within the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park and forms part of the internationally important East Coast Flyway, one of Europe’s major migration routes. Every year, thousands of birds travel along the UK’s east coast between the Arctic and northern European breeding grounds and wintering areas further south.

Shona Hatton, Director at Influence Landscape Planning & Design, said: “The opening of Sandilands Nature Reserve marks an exciting milestone, not only for the National Trust but for everyone who has contributed to bringing this ambitious vision to life. We are incredibly proud to have worked alongside the National Trust and the wider consultant team to help transform a former golf course into a thriving coastal wetland reserve.

“The completion represents the culmination of years of collaborative effort. Sandilands demonstrates how thoughtful, sustainable design can create lasting benefits for wildlife, visitors and local communities, ensuring this special landscape can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The project has also created a valuable addition to the wider Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park – making it an important stepping stone for wildlife along with other reserves cared for by Natural England, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and RSPB. Together, the network of habitats including beaches, dunes, grazing marshes, saltmarsh, coastal lagoons and reedbeds, provide an increasingly important refuge for wildlife in the face of climate and environmental pressures. Its location right on the edge of Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea will also provide residents with more access to nature right on their doorstep.

The project was supported by £2 million of Towns Fund investment through Connected Coast via East Lindsey District Council, £1.5 million from National Highways and £200,000 through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund

The major partnership project, led by the National Trust, is supported by local organisations including Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and RSPB, community groups and volunteers.

Sandilands ahead of its opening, changing from a former golf course to a nature reserve – Credit / John Miller Sandilands a former golf course is now a nature reserve / – Credit / John Miller Sandilands a former golf course is now a nature reserve – Credit / John Miller

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