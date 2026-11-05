Heaton Group Advances £180m Wigan Regeneration with Approval for 179 New Homes

Heaton Group is preparing to progress the next major phases of its £180 million Cotton Works regeneration in Wigan, following planning approval for 179 new rental homes at the former Eckersley Mills complex.

The ambitious development will transform the historic industrial site into a new mixed-use neighbourhood, combining residential accommodation with commercial, hospitality and leisure facilities.

The latest approval marks an important milestone for the local developer, which has already completed the first phase of the regeneration through the restoration of the Grade II-listed Mill One.

Attention is now turning to the delivery of Block A, a six-storey residential building that will introduce modern rental accommodation within the wider Cotton Works masterplan.

179 New Homes Planned for Cotton Works

Block A will provide 179 one- and two-bedroom private rented homes on the former site of Mill Two, which has been demolished to make way for the new development.

Positioned between the existing Mill One and Mill Three buildings, the residential scheme will form a central part of the emerging neighbourhood.

Architectural practice Fletcher Rae is progressing the detailed design, working alongside a professional team that includes Brennan Consult, QED, Paul Butler Associates and OFR Consultants.

The project will introduce new-build residential accommodation alongside the retained historic mill buildings, combining contemporary architecture with the site’s industrial heritage.

A main contractor has not yet been formally appointed, although Heaton Group has previously delivered projects through its own construction business, HG Developments, including the restoration of Mill One.

The next stage of the development will represent a substantial construction opportunity, with the residential scheme requiring new structural works, building services, internal fit-out and associated infrastructure.

£14m Funding to Support Residential Development

The Block A development has also received a significant financial boost, with Greater Manchester allocating £14 million from its Good Growth Fund to help unlock the scheme.

The funding will support the progression of the residential phase and contribute to the wider regeneration of the former industrial complex.

The investment reflects the importance of bringing previously developed urban sites back into productive use, particularly where regeneration projects can deliver additional housing alongside employment and community facilities.

For Wigan, the new homes will form part of a wider programme intended to revitalise the former mill estate and create a sustainable mixed-use destination.

Historic Mill Buildings Given New Purpose

Heaton Group has already completed the transformation of Grade II-listed Mill One, establishing the first major element of the Cotton Works development.

The restored building now accommodates the developer’s headquarters, Grade A office space, The Three Mills pub and rooftop bar and events facilities.

The successful refurbishment has demonstrated the potential to retain and repurpose the site’s historic industrial buildings while introducing modern commercial and hospitality uses.

Work is also progressing on plans for the redevelopment of Mill Three.

Earlier proposals to convert the Grade II-listed building into 137 apartments have been abandoned in favour of a new commercial and leisure scheme.

The revised plans include the restoration of the historic engine house and boiler house, retaining important elements of the site’s industrial character while creating opportunities for new occupiers and visitors.

Together, Block A and Mill Three will form the next major construction phases at Cotton Works.

Further Residential and Commercial Development Planned

The wider £180 million masterplan includes additional residential accommodation, commercial space, public realm improvements and a hotel.

The combination of new housing, restored heritage buildings and modern leisure facilities is intended to establish Cotton Works as a distinctive destination within Wigan.

The development also reflects a growing emphasis on the regeneration of former industrial sites, where existing buildings can be adapted for contemporary uses while new residential accommodation is introduced on surrounding land.

For the construction and property sectors, Cotton Works represents a significant long-term development programme involving heritage restoration, new-build housing, commercial refurbishment and public realm improvements.

With planning permission secured for Block A and detailed design progressing, Heaton Group is moving closer to delivering the next major stage of its regeneration plans.

The 179-home residential development, together with the proposed refurbishment of Mill Three, will provide further momentum for the transformation of the former Eckersley Mills complex, supporting Wigan’s ongoing residential and commercial regeneration.