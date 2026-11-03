Panattoni achieves first WiredScore certification with Gold at Coventry

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned developer of industrial real estate, has achieved its first WiredScore certification in the UK, with Panattoni Park Coventry awarded Gold.

WiredScore is a globally recognised certification that independently assesses buildings’ digital infrastructure, including internet provision, mobile connectivity, resilience, and readiness for future technologies. The Gold rating at Panattoni Park Coventry recognises the quality of its digital infrastructure and its capacity to support tenants’ evolving operational needs.

For tenants, reliable connectivity underpins warehouse management systems, real-time stock tracking, and increasingly sophisticated automated operations. Certification provides independent assurance of the building’s digital capabilities, helping businesses assess its suitability for their requirements.

The achievement reflects Panattoni’s commitment to delivering logistics buildings that can accommodate technological advances, supporting customers as they adopt AI, robotics, and automation to improve productivity.

Oliver Winchcombe, Head of Portfolio Management and ESG at Panattoni, commented:

“Achieving our first WiredScore certification, with Gold at Panattoni Park Coventry, recognises the importance we place on digital infrastructure. Our customers need reliable connectivity to run their operations and confidence that their buildings can support the technologies they choose to introduce.

“As AI, robotics, and automation become more integral to industrial and logistics operations, we are committed to delivering spaces that give customers the flexibility to adapt, invest in technology, and grow.”

Panattoni Park Coventry is a strategically located industrial and logistics development at Junction 3 of the M6, offering 538,193 sq ft of speculative warehouse space. Scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, the development will provide occupiers with high-quality, future-ready accommodation in one of the UK’s key logistics locations, with excellent access to the national motorway network. Designed to meet the evolving requirements of modern industrial and logistics businesses, the scheme combines strong connectivity, operational flexibility and leading sustainability credentials, including BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A.

The leasing agents are Apex and Newmark.

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